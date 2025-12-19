IICT wraps webinar series Framecraft 2025: Journey from Story to Screen 

The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) recently conducted a curated webinar series Framecraft 2025: Journey from Story to Screen, aimed at nurturing aspiring talent across comics, storytelling, animation, and character design. The multi-session series was held between 13 and 16 December 2025 and was open to participants from all backgrounds, with no prior experience required.

The series began on 13 December with Comic Creation: Slice of Life Comics and Marketing Your Art, led by a multidisciplinary artist and comic creator Diana Fernandes, with experience across animation, lighting, and compositing. The session focused on autobiographical and slice-of-life comics, character development, visual storytelling, and strategies for building a sustainable presence as a comic artist.

On 15 December, the second webinar, Foundation of Stop-Motion & Industry Formats, was conducted by a stop-motion fabricator and animator Bismark Fernandes, with over a decade of experience working with globally recognised stop-motion production teams. The session covered stop-motion fundamentals, frame rates, movement principles, essential tools, and professional production pipelines used in feature films, television series, and commercial projects for platforms such as HBO, Hulu, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime.

The third session, Storytelling and Storyboarding Fundamentals-Basics of Storytelling, took place on 16 December and was led by Nityanshu Sharma, story artist at a globally leading animation studio. This webinar explored the foundations of compelling storytelling, including narrative structure, character motivation, conflict, emotional engagement, and the translation of written stories into visual sequences.

Later the same day, IICT hosted a session on Character Design, led by Amar Chitra Katha group art director Savio Mascarenhas. Drawing from decades of experience, Mascarenhas discussed character design principles, silhouettes, proportions, colour theory, and the creation of culturally authentic characters rooted in Indian mythology and storytelling traditions.

“At IICT, our vision is to create world-class creative technologists who can lead India’s narrative on the global stage,” said IICT CEO Dr. Vishwas Deoskar. “Framecraft 2025 exemplified our commitment to bridging academic learning with real-world industry expertise and the global perspective needed to succeed.”

IICT was launched in May 2025 with support from the Government of India’s Information & Broadcasting Ministry, the Government of Maharashtra, FICCI, and CII as a national hub for creative technology education and innovation. Announced at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, IICT aims to strengthen India’s presence in the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) ecosystem. The institute began admissions for its inaugural batch in August 2025, offering 18 specialised, industry-driven courses across gaming, post-production, animation, comics, and XR technologies.

These programmes were developed in close collaboration with global technology partners such as Google, Meta, Microsoft, Adobe, NVIDIA, and others to ensure alignment with international standards and emerging industry trends. IICT’s first phase campus is operational in Mumbai.