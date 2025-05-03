India unveils AVGC-XR global strategy with IICT at Waves 2025

Government officials at the IICT initiative at Waves 2025

On the third day of Waves 2025, in a landmark initiative, the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) launched a series of high-impact collaborations in the AVGC-XR sector with global industry leaders. These collaborations aim to strengthen India’s position as a global hub in media, entertainment and immersive technologies.

The occasion was graced by the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, who ceremonially flagged off these strategic associations. He emphasised India’s potential to become a global leader in media and entertainment, stating that IICT is on track to evolve into a premier institution in its field, much like how IITs and IIMs have become benchmarks in technology and management education.

During the session, representatives from IICT and leading industry partners came together to exchange Letters of Intent (LoIs), marking the launch of long-term collaborative efforts aimed at advancing the AVGC-XR ecosystem in India. The signings involved prominent global industry leaders including Jiostar, Adobe, Google, Microsoft, YouTube, and Meta.

Government officials and AVGC industry stalwarts at the IICT announcement

These alliances are designed to boost education, R&D and innovation across animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, film, and extended reality. The goal is to replicate India’s successful IT model within the creative and digital media space, developing a sustainable ecosystem for future growth.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Dr. L. Murugan; Secretary, Ministry of I&B Sanjay Jaju; and Principal Director General, Press Information Bureau, Dhirendra Ojha were also present, reflecting the government’s unified support for the initiative.

Source: PIB