Waves 2025 brings together industry stalwarts to discuss Indian cinema’s international expansion

Photo: PIB

Indian movie-makers and producers need to focus on creating distribution channels in different countries to facilitate expansion of Indian film viewership, said renowned Actor Aamir Khan at a panel discussion titled “Studios of the Future: Putting India on World Studio Map.” The discussion was held at Jio World centre on Friday, on the second day of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025.

The session, moderated by film critic Mayank Shekhar brought together a stellar lineup of film industry stalwarts, including producer Ritesh Sidhwani, Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus, film producer Dinesh Vijan, PVR Cinemas’ Ajay Bijli, and renowned American producer Charles Roven.

Talking about the rich potential of Indian films, Khan emphasised on the crucial need to think global from the beginning. On the OTT debate, he pointed how the narrow window between theatrical and OTT releases discourages theatre viewership.

Roven, the producer of global blockbuster, Oppenheimer, emphasised on the enduring strength of theatrical cinema. He stated, “Despite the rise of TV and OTT platforms, the theatrical experience remains irreplaceable.” He advised Indian studios to shift from a domestic-only focus and to approach projects with international reach in mind.

Vijan talked about the importance of authentic storytelling and collaborations with international studios. “It’s not just about budgets,” he said. “Smaller cities are more cinema-friendly. But to go global, we must focus on quality content and cross-border partnerships.”

Malhotra spoke about the pivotal role of technology, particularly the use of AI, in enhancing storytelling and helping Indian talent reach global audiences. Vijan also emphasised that technology could help overcome language barriers through authentic lip-sync translations, enabling cultural specificity while reaching wider audiences.

Sidhwani pointed out the expanding opportunities through OTT platforms. “OTT has given Indian content global visibility,” he noted. “It allows us to experiment with format and narrative.”

Bijli raised concerns about declining theatre footfalls post-Covid. He stressed the importance of managing release windows wisely to ensure monetisation through both theatrical and digital platforms.

The panel concluded with a discussion on how the government can support this transition. On Waves summit, Khan said: “This is the first time I’ve seen a government taking such interest in our industry. Waves is not just a dialogue—it’s a bridge to policy. It’s a promising start. I am sure our discussions will transform into policies.”

Source: PIB