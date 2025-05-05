Union MoS Dr. L. Murugan launches key knowledge reports on M&E Sector at Waves 2025

During Waves 2025 held in Mumbai, union minister of state for information, broadcasting and parliamentary affairs, Dr. L Murugan released five significant reports that collectively present a comprehensive overview of India’s dynamic and rapidly evolving media and entertainment ecosystem.

These reports have been prepared by reputed national and international agencies. They provide valuable insights into the creator economy, content production, legal frameworks, live events industry, and data-backed policy support.

Statistical handbook on media & entertainment 2024-25

The Statistical Handbook prepared by the ministry of information and broadcasting(MIB) serves as an essential resource for data-driven policy and decision-making. It captures sectoral trends, audience behaviour, revenue growth patterns, and regional and national trajectories. The handbook is designed to inform and guide future policymaking and industry strategies, ensuring that they remain grounded in empirical evidence and practical realities.

Highlights of the handbook include:

Publications registered with PRGI: increased from 5,932 in 1957 to 154,523 in 2024–25, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.99 per cent.

Books brought out by the publications division: 130 books published in 2024–25 on themes such as children’s literature, history, freedom struggle, science, environment, and biographies.

Doordarshan free dish: Expanded from 33 channels in 2004 to 381 in 2025.

DTH service: Achieved 100 per cent geographical coverage by March 2025.

All India Radio (AIR): Now reaches 98 per cent of India’s population (as of March 2025). Number of AIR stations grew from 198 in 2000 to 591 in 2025.

Private Satellite TV Channels: Increased from 130 in 2004–05 to 908 in 2024–25.

Private FM stations rose from four in 2001 to 388 by 2024; the report provides a state-wise breakup as of 31 March 2025.

Community Radio Stations (CRS): Expanded from 15 in 2005 to 531 in 2025, with state/district/location-wise details included.

Film certification: The number of Indian feature films certified grew from 741 in 1983 to 3,455 in 2024–25, with a cumulative total of 69,113 films certified by 2024–25.

Film sector developments: Includes data on awards, international film festivals, and documentaries produced by NFDC.

Digital Media and creator economy: Covers achievements under WAVES OTT, establishment of the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), and the Create in India Challenge (CIC).

Landmark chronology: Features significant milestones in the information and broadcasting sector including the establishment of PRGI, Akashvani, Doordarshan, INSAT-based TV services, and private FM radio.

Skilling initiatives: Information on training and capacity-building programmes under the ministry.

Ease of doing business: Measures implemented to facilitate simplified and transparent processes for media and content creators.

From content to commerce: Mapping India’s creator economy – Report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

The report highlights the unprecedented scale and impact of India’s creator economy in the digital era. With two to 2.5 million active digital creators, India is home to one of the world’s fastest-growing creator ecosystems. These creators already influence more than $350 billion in annual consumer spending—a figure projected to triple and exceed $1 trillion by 2030.

The report urges stakeholders to look beyond numerical metrics and acknowledge the evolving role of creators as storytellers, culture-shapers, and economic drivers. For businesses, this shift implies moving away from transactional influencer engagements and building long-term partnerships rooted in authenticity, trust, and creative agility.

‘A Studio Called India’ by Ernst & Young – Envisions India as a global content hub

The report presents India not just as a content-consuming nation but as a studio to the world. It underlines India’s strengths — linguistic diversity, cultural richness, and a technologically adept talent pool — which position the country to create narratives that transcend borders.

India offers a 40 per cent to 60 per cent cost advantage in animation and VFX services, supported by a large, skilled workforce. The report also notes the increasing international appeal of Indian storytelling, with up to 25 per cent of views on Indian OTT content now originating from overseas audiences. This phenomenon is not merely commercial—it represents a moment of cultural diplomacy, wherein India’s stories are forging emotional and cultural connections across continents.

Legal currents: A regulatory handbook on India’s M&E sector 2025’ by Khaitan & Co

Recognising that creativity must be complemented by regulatory clarity, Khaitan & Co. has prepared a detailed legal and regulatory handbook for the media and entertainment sector. Designed as a practical guide for producers, studios, influencers, and platforms, the handbook covers a range of key legal issues such as:

Compliance norms for both domestic and foreign entities

Incentive schemes for international productions

Legal frameworks around influencer marketing and digital content

Definitions and taxation implications in the gaming sector, including GST

Protection of celebrity rights

Ethical considerations and regulatory treatment of AI-generated content

This handbook is intended to equip stakeholders with tools for confident, compliant, and responsible engagement in the creative economy.

White paper on India’s live events industry

The white paper on India’s live events industry underscores the sector’s robust growth and shifting consumer dynamics. With a 15 per cent year-on-year growth rate, the industry added Rs 13 billion in revenue in 2024 alone.

The report titled ‘India’s Live Events Economy: A Strategic Growth Imperative’ notes that nearly half a million fans are now travelling between cities to attend events, reinforcing the emergence of event-based tourism in India. There is a rising demand for premium and curated experiences, and tier-two cities such as Shillong, Vadodara, and Jamshedpur are emerging as cultural centres.

To support and scale this momentum, The white paper highlights the need for:

Upgraded event infrastructure

Streamlined and simplified licensing processes

Stronger and more transparent music rights frameworks

Formal recognition of the live events sector under MSME and creative economy policies.

The report calls for a strategic reimagining of India as not just a spectator in the global cultural arena, but a key stage in the international spotlight.

