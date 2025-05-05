Waves Esports Championship 2025: Danial ‘DaNiAL’ Patel and Tejaskumar Hasmukhbhai Bhoi bag gold 

Danial ‘DaNiAL’ Patel and Tejaskumar Hasmukhbhai Bhoi emerged champions in eFootball and World Cricket Championship 3 (WCC3), respectively, at the international leg of the inaugural Waves Esports Championship (WESC), hosted by the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) at Mumbai’s Jio Convention Centre.

The competition featured skilled players from five countries, challenging India’s national winners across two popular titles. In eFootball, competing against top contenders from global esports powerhouses Malaysia, Thailand, and Laos, DaNiAL cruised through to the final, beating Southiphone Singthong (Laos) 5-3 and Nathawat Satake (Thailand) 2-1. He then held his nerve to defeat Malaysia’s Mohamad Azrudin Bin Yaacob 2-0 in the thrilling grand finale. Satake rounded out the podium. Squaring up against Sri Lanka’s Mohamad Shaad Mohamad Uvaiz and Nepal’s Rajat Budathoki, Tejas dominated the WCC3 round-robin and final series, sealing his title with a victory over the latter.

“Waves is a visionary initiative, and we are deeply grateful to Prime Minister Modi for placing Indian esports on the international stage with such foresight. Under his leadership, the sector is moving in the right direction with purpose and momentum. India’s historic first international golds at WESC are a testament to that progress. In a high-stakes arena, our athletes didn’t just compete, they delivered. DaNiAL and Tejas showed exactly the kind of composure, maturity, and gameplay that defines the future of Indian esports,” said ESFI president Vinod Tiwari.

The Waves Esports Championship wrapped up by handing over medals to the winners during the Creatosphere Awards, marking a strong finish to what has been a landmark moment for Indian esports on home soil.

“Winning the international leg of Waves was an unforgettable experience. Competing on a global stage pushed me beyond my limits. The energy, talent, and passion I witnessed were truly inspiring. Waves gave me not just a platform to showcase my skills, but also memories and connections that will last a lifetime,” said DaNiAL.

Speaking about the Waves event and his gameplay, Tejas said, “The world’s waves may crash loud, but the calm of a focused mind always wins the league. Waves don’t just shape shores — they shape souls that dare to ride them.”

As the governing body for esports in India, ESFI plays a vital role in defining the nation’s competitive gaming scene. Boasting involvement in events like the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Esports Championship, along with partnerships with prominent global entities, ESFI hosted WESC at the prestigious Waves Summit 2025, reinforcing its dedication to elevating India’s presence in the international esports arena.