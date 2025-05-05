Waves 2025: Industry leaders discuss how technology is redefining content and storytelling on streaming platforms

Waves 2025 witnessed an amazing panel discussion on the topic ‘OTT Revolution: How AI, Personalisation & Interactive Content Are Changing the Streaming Landscape’ exploring how India’s deep storytelling legacy is undergoing a powerful transformation, as artificial intelligence and interactivity reshape how stories are told, delivered, and experienced.

The session that brought together some of the most influential minds in the streaming industry was moderated by Lionsgate Play Asia president Rohit Jain. He paid homage to India’s storytelling heritage and spoke of the fascinating shift underway and how technology is transforming not just what we watch but how we connect through stories.

One of the panelists, Prime Video Asia-Pacific & MENA VP Gaurav Gandhi, spoke of personalisation as a layered process. “We begin by understanding what viewers want—their moods, their taste patterns. And in a multilingual country like ours, it’s also about enabling linguistic exploration.”

Netflix India content vice president Monika Shergill described today’s content landscape as a first in human history—a convergence of creativity and machine learning. “You may come for crime thrillers, but you also see what is trending. The goal is to serve the viewer while building a shared cultural pulse,” she said.

For JioStar chief product officer Bharath Ram, viewer behaviour leaves a trail. “Most people, like Sherlock Holmes’ suspects, leave clues when they visit a platform. We follow those clues to recommend content -regional, niche, popular, everything that keeps them engaged,” Ram said.

With the discussion turning to storytelling itself, Sony Pictures Networks India MD & CEO Gaurav Banerjee invoked the enduring strength of a good story. Referencing homegrown cinematic successes that defied larger industry downturns he noted, “When something resonates with the moment, audiences will find it. The belief in blockbusters is about identifying stories and storytellers that meet the cultural moment head-on.”

Hungama Digital Media Entertainment founder & CEO Neeraj Roy highlighted the aggregation brought by digital platforms while reflecting on the dramatic evolution from linear formats to creator-led ecosystems. “From music videos to massive creator universes, platforms like YouTube transformed everything. Now, with generative technologies, we stand at the edge of something even bigger,” Roy said.

Talking about interactivity Gandhi explained that Prime Video uses interactive features that enhance, rather than disrupt, the story. Shergill elaborated on how Netflix has embraced interactivity, especially through its foray into gaming. “Immersion is the new engagement. And personalization helps every great story travel further,” she added.

Banerjee marked how storytellers often find their voice organically. “The world is shifting. Take Bhuvan Bam, he found his moment, his voice. We just need to recognise those moments and play to them.”

The panel discussion on OTT revolution at Waves 2025 closed on a note of optimism, about technology, but more importantly about imagination, immersion, and India’s boundless creative spirit.