UK-based Acamar Films has announced a partnership with Green Gold Animation to bring 52 episodes of Bing in Hindi to young audiences across India. Bing is an Emmy-Award winning CGI-animated television series aimed at the preschool market, based on books by Ted Dewan.

The series follows a preschooler named Bing as he confronts the typical, relatable and messy challenges that young kids face–and valiantly figures out how to overcome them.

This collaboration draws on Green Gold’s extensive reach, including the 33 million subscribers of its long‑running series Chhota Bheem, now in its 16th year. The initiative is led by Green Gold Animation CEO and founder Rajiv Chilaka, whose studio distributes content to more than 100 million children across 190 territories.

Acamar Films aims to use this opportunity to introduce Bing to a wider audience while collaborating with experienced teams across the industry to support continued learning and development.