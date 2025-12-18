Filmmakers James Cameron and SS Rajamouli reflect on ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’

SS Rajamouli (left) and James Cameron (on the screen to the right)

A notable moment for global cinema unfolded when filmmakers James Cameron and SS Rajamouli came together to discuss the Avatar franchise and its upcoming instalment, Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The two directors discussed the nuances of large‑scale storytelling, their individual creative processes and the shared uncertainty that accompanies the release of a major film. Their conversation provided insight into the perspectives of filmmakers who continue to expand the possibilities of global cinema.

Reflecting on his experience of watching Avatar: Fire and Ash, Rajamouli said he felt a sense of childlike wonder in the theatre and noted Cameron’s ability to advance large‑scale filmmaking while maintaining an emotional core. He also mentioned that the first Avatar ran for a year in Imax in Hyderabad. Rajamouli observed that the franchise continues to serve as a reference point for immersive big‑screen storytelling. Cameron also expressed his appreciation for Rajamouli’s filmmaking approach and mentioned his interest in visiting the Indian director’s film set.

Avatar: Fire and Ash from 20th Century Studios will be released in India on 19 December in six languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.