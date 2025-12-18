Esports player Mortal joins Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water’s new campaign

Naman “Mortal” Mathur has joined cricketer Smriti Mandhana, TV personality Rannvijay Singha and rapper Srushti Tawde in Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water’s new campaign titled “Main Nahi Toh Kaun Be”. The campaign will be accompanied by an anthem written and performed by Srushti Tawde.

The inclusion of S8UL co‑founder Mortal in this national campaign reflects the growing influence of gaming and content creation within India’s youth culture. His progression from beginning as a mobile gamer to representing India on the international esports stage, along with receiving the Esports Content Creator of the Year 2024 award at the Esports Awards, illustrates a new generation of professionals who have transformed unconventional interests into viable careers.

Mathur said, “Gaming has never just been about winning, it’s about the mindset. Every match is a test of strategy, patience and self-belief. You enter the battlefield knowing anything’s possible if you trust your grind. That’s why “Mai Nahi Toh Kaun Be” isn’t just a line- it’s a reminder to back yourself, every single time.”

Diageo India marketing vice president and premium and luxury portfolio head Varun Koorichh shared, “This campaign is the next chapter in our Choose Bold journey, and it mirrors the wave of confidence shaping India today. Being bold is no longer limited to the big screen or the big stage – it’s about backing yourself in any arena where ambition runs high. That’s why this campaign champions everything from high-pressure cricket moments to the explosive rise of esports – a space where young Indians are proving that skill, resilience and self-belief are the new markers of success.”

The film opens with a montage showing each figure in their respective environments: Smriti Mandhana on the pitch, Singha pursuing his craft with assurance, Mortal engaged in gameplay strategy and Tawde performing verses that reflect her individuality.