Waves 2025: Western Railway collaborates with ‘Chhota Bheem’ for railway safety awareness

L-R: Vineet Abhishek and Rajiv Chilakalapudi along with Chhota Bheem creative

In an initiative to promote public awareness and railway safety, Western Railway (WR) has collaborated with Chhota Bheem. WR will utilise the characters from the Chhota Bheem universe for educational and outreach activities.

WR’s chief public relations officer Vineet Abhishek and Green Gold Animation CEO managing director and the creator of Chhota Bheem Rajiv Chilakalapudi signed the Letter of Collaboration at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (Waves) 2025, at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai on 2 May 2025.

WR will go the nonconventional way to get to the hearts of the masses as the characters such as Chhota Bheem and his family will be used across various media formats including print, digital, television, radio, and physical installations like posters and school programs for a period of one year. This strategic collaboration aims to harness the wide appeal of the Chhota Bheem franchise to effectively communicate essential messages on railway safety and responsible behaviour in railway premises, particularly targeting younger audiences and families.

Notably, the nationwide and global popularity of Chhota Bheem has a good impact on children and has the potential to influence them positively. WR’s initiative aligns with this sentiment by integrating these familiar characters into public interest campaigns to enhance reach and engagement.

Abhishek further mentioned that this partnership is a step forward in making railway safety education more engaging and accessible. With the help of Chhota Bheem and family, WR hopes to create a lasting impact and educate the children and the general public. The collaboration aligns with both organisations’ shared goal of promoting public welfare through creative outreach.