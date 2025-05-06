88 Pictures to collaborate with Gaumont Animation on animated feature film ‘High in the Clouds’

Image Courtesy: Gaumont Animation Website

88 Pictures announced that they are the animation partner for the much anticipated animated feature film High in the Clouds.

The film is an adaptation of the children’s novel with the same name, written by Paul McCartney and Philip Ardagh. Directed by Toby Genkel (The Amazing Maurice), the upcoming film is written by Jon Crocker (Paddington 2), with production design by Patrick Hanenberger (Rise of the Guardians, Lego Movie 2).

“This is a landmark moment for us at 88 Pictures. It’s not just a film — it’s a testament to the passion, talent, and hard work of our entire team. Here’s to telling stories that travel across skies and hearts,” 88 Pictures shared in a LinkedIn post.

Synopsis of the film: When the characters’ home, Woodland, is attacked by human development, a young squirrel (Wirral) is left without a home and without his mother. Guided by his mother’s final words and aided by his fellow animal friends he meets on his journey, Wirral goes on a quest for the secret island sanctuary of Animalia.

The voice cast for High in the Clouds includes Celine Dion, Himesh Patel, Hannah Waddingham,Idris Elba, Lionel Richie, Ringo Starr, Jimmy Fallon, and more.

The feature is being produced by Gaumont Animation partnering with 88 Pictures, who would be looking after key animation elements of the film. The pre-sales for this film are already closed in some global territories.