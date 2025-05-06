Waves 2025: Here are the winners of Waves Awards of Excellence by ASIFA India and MIB

L to R (clockwise) Projects by: Prajval Nanote, Sourav Bishwakarma, Suresh Eriyat and Amit Sonawane

ASIFA India, the prestigious Indian chapter of the globally recognised Association Internationale du Film d’Animation (ASIFA), announced the WAVES Awards of Excellence 2025, recognising exemplary creativity and innovation in Animation, VFX, and Digital Media. The highly anticipated felicitation ceremony for 10 student winners and 10 professional winners was held on 2 May 2025 by Asifa India and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB).

The Waves Awards of Excellence, organised by Asifa India under the Create in India Challenge, had received 1,331 entries from 28 Indian states and 13 countries. These works highlighted themes such as world peace, sustainable lifestyles, social issues, and cultural heritage.

The evaluation process for the awards was led by an esteemed five member international jury, ensuring global standards in selection. The jury consisted of Asifa International VP and animation educator Dr. Anastasia Dimitra (Greece), Awards of Excellence director and professor Briana Yarhouse (USA), DreamWorks senior creature FX developer Pramita Mukherjee (USA), IDC School of Design professor of practice Dhimant Vyas (India) and Technicolor Games art director B.N. Vichar (India).

The winners of the Waves Awards of Excellence are:

Students Category:

Best Modelling

Hussain Abbas Bohra for Iran 600 BC

Best Texturing

Karan Malghan

Best Lighting

Ajit Tanaji Kinare

Best Rigging

Ankan Samanta

Best Animation

Arjun Kumar

Best DP

Ishwari Tarkar

Best MP

Sameer Parab

Best Motion Graphics

Prajval Nanote

Best Compositing

Sourav Bishwakarma

Best FX

Vijay Vashishta Bangar

Professional Category:

Best Story

Adithi Krishnadas for The Legend of Arana

Best Animation

Swati Agarwal for Chalisa’

Best Modelling and Lighting

Bimal Poddar for IPL openings graphics

Best VFX and Cinematography

Prateek Sethi for Informa Markets in India

Best Film and Best Lighting

Suresh Eriyat for Desi Oon

Best Screenplay

Amit Sonawane for What’s Your Story

Best Ad

Rutvik Dhole for Arwick 2D animated explainer video ad

Best Character

Debopom Chakraboty for Rasmalai

Best Direction

Kartik Mahajan for Phool Dei

Best Texturing

Aditi Dixit

Sourav Bishwakarma, Karan Meghlan and Hussain Bohra emerged as top three, winning gold, silver and bronze respectively in the students category olf the WAVES Awards of Excellence 2025. The Professionals category witnessed Prateek Sethi, Swati Agarwal and Amit Sonawane bagging gold, silver and bronze respectively.