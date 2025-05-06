Waves 2025: Dream Sports announces gaming collaboration with Microsoft

Indian sports technology company Dream Sports announced a gaming collaboration with Microsoft, at the inaugural edition of World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit 2025 (WAVES). A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed at the event saw the two companies unite to further India’s gaming market, and build for future- gaming innovations.

The collaboration aims to explore opportunities to publish Microsoft’s gaming portfolio in the India region, and offer more AI-powered experiences to Indian gamers.

Commenting on the partnership, Dream Sports CEO and co-founder Harsh Jain said, “We are eager to build innovative & future ready experiences by leveraging Microsoft’s deep technical and AI expertise along with our base of 250 million Indian users. We look forward to working together to redefine the future of online gaming in India.”

“We are excited to explore a collaboration with Dream Sports, leveraging their vast ecosystem of 250 million users. Together, Microsoft and Dream Sports aim to elevate the Indian gaming landscape by tailoring it to local needs and delivering transformative AI-driven experiences,” shared Microsoft India and South Asia president Puneet Chandok.

During the announcement at Waves 2025, both companies highlighted the significance of concerted action, and believe this is just the beginning of a long-term collaboration focused on innovation, access, and building for India’s next billion gamers.