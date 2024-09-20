Warner Bros. Television Group chairman and CEO Channing Dungey to give keynote at MIPCOM

MIPCOM Cannes announced that Warner Bros. Television Group (WBTVG) chairman and CEO Channing Dungey will give a keynote interview at the forthcoming 40th edition of the international co-production and entertainment content market in Cannes, France. The event will be held from 21 to 24 October 2024.

The keynote by Dungey is staged as a fireside chat in the Grand Auditorium of the Palais des Festivals on Monday at 16:20 pm CEST. The keynote forms part of the C-Suite Conversations series presented across the opening afternoon of the market in partnership with Variety. The session will explore her approach to storytelling and creative leadership and explore the future-facing global production strategies behind one of the world’s most high-profile and prolific studios.

Dungey joined WBTVG in 2021 and has creative responsibility for the full and diverse range of the Studio’s production activities. WBTVG consists of divisions and labels including Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. The studio is currently producing nearly 90 series for Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO, Max, external streaming platforms, and linear cable and broadcast networks. The studio’s portfolio includes live-action scripted hits Ted Lasso, Abbott Elementary, Presumed Innocent, Bad Monkey, and the world of The Big Bang Theory, and reality shows like The Bachelor and The Voice, and animated series Batman: Caped Crusader and Harley Quinn, among other titles. In August 2024, it was announced Dungey will also lead Warner Bros. Discovery’s U.S. Networks business, in addition to WBTVG, beginning in 2025.

Prior to joining WBTVG, Dungey achieved huge success as a content developer, platform programmer, and network executive, serving as vice president of original series at Netflix, where she shepherded high-profile series including Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton and Inventing Anna. Prior to that Dungey became the first black executive to run a major television network when appointed president of ABC Entertainment, where she oversaw all development, programming, marketing, and scheduling operations for ABC primetime and late-night.

MIPCOM Cannes and MIP London director Lucy Smith stated, “Channing Dungey continues to inspire and outpace everyone in her creative path as one of the most prolific television execs of our time. She’s a development executive to the core. As this is Channing’s first-ever MIPCOM, we couldn’t be more excited to finally welcome her onto the Cannes world stage to share her vision at Warner Bros. for developing timeless content for international audiences.”

The week-long MIPCOM Cannes conference programme is a trade fair for the television and the entertainment industry. The event will feature world premieres of highly anticipated international series, exclusive insight presentations and keynotes from global players and thought leaders.