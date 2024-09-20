Walt Disney Animation appoints ‘Zootopia’ co-director Jared Bush as chief creative officer

Jared Bush and Jennifer Lee.

Director and writer Jared Bush (Zootopia, Moana) is taking over writer Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) as the chief creative officer (CCO) of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Disney announced on 19 September. As the CCO, Bush will oversee the creative output of the studio, its films, series and other associated projects, reporting to the company’s entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman.

Lee, who served as the chief creative officer for six years, is exiting the position to focus on the company’s Frozen franchise. She will direct and write Frozen 3 and is a writer and executive producer on Frozen 4. Apart from that, Lee has worked on Disney’s other animated films Wreck-It Ralph, Zootopia and served as the executive producer on Encanto, Wish and Raya and the Last Dragon.

Taking over the post of CCO from Lee is Bush, who has been working with the studio for over a decade. He has received an Oscar for Encanto in 2022, the same year that he executive produced the Oscar-nominated Raya and the Last Dragon. He is now set to direct Zootopia 2 releasing in fall 2025.

Both Bush and Lee have been responsible for billion dollar films – Zootopia and Frozen series – of the studio. Additionally Bush’s Encanto and Lee’s Frozen are the only two feature films in Disney’s animation history to have won Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA awards.

Bush expressed, “I am so deeply grateful to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman for their faith in me, and thankful to Jennifer for her leadership and for her generous support as she embarks on the next chapters of Frozen. Disney Animation is home to some of the greatest stories and characters of the past century, and I’m so excited to work with all of our filmmakers, artists, and Disney Animation team members as we shape the future of this legendary studio together.”

Lee shared, “I am so grateful to Bob and Alan for supporting my decision to return to filmmaking full time. Every day working with them is a master class in creativity, business, community, and integrity. I’ve always believed in Jared’s incredible talent and can’t wait to see, with his passion and dedication to animation, what he brings to the CCO role. For me, getting to collaborate with this studio of artists, animators, and storytellers is such a privilege, and I look forward to all we will create together.”

Bergman shared, “Jared Bush is an incredible filmmaker and a talented executive who’s been a prominent creative force at Disney Animation for the past decade, and I am thrilled that he’ll be taking the reins of this storied studio. I also want to thank Jennifer Lee for her passionate leadership of the studio over the past several years — she’s made an indelible mark on both Disney Animation and the industry. I know she has so many more stories to tell, and there is truly no one better suited to oversee the continuation of the beloved story of Frozen.”

Bush and Lee are set to executive producers on the upcoming Moana 2, with Bush co-writing the film as well. Bush was also a screenwriter for the original Moana which has surpassed 1 billion hours viewed on Disney+ as claimed by Hollywood Reporter.