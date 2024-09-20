France’s The Yard VFX expands to UK

Laurens Ehrmann

The Yard VFX, an independent French VFX studio, has opened up a new studio in London, UK. With this expansion, the studio aims to bring its fusion of French creativity and international production expertise to the UK’s film and television industry.

The Yard was founded in Paris in 2014 and has contributed to major projects like Paramount’s Halo Season 2, Lionsgate Films’ John Wick: Chapter 4 and Netflix’s Damsel among others. The Yard was awarded the 2023 Cesar (France’s Academy Awards) for Best Visual Effects on Notre Dame on Fire, and has been nominated multiple times for prestigious awards, including the 2024 Emmy Awards for All The Light We Cannot See which was directed by Shawn Levy.

The Yard founder and senior VFX supervisor Laurens Ehrmann shared, “London is a dynamic hub for the global creative industry, and we are thrilled to bring our French flair and global experience to this exciting market. With our new London studio, we aim to combine the best of French artistry with the incredible talent and vibrant creative scene of the UK.”

The London studio will serve as a strategic extension of the company’s operations, fostering closer collaboration with UK-based production companies, filmmakers, and agencies. The UK offers substantial tax incentives for film, high-end TV, and animation productions, enabling clients to optimise their production budgets while accessing top-tier VFX talent.

Ehrmann added, “We see this expansion as a natural progression in our journey. Our vision is to create a bridge between Paris and London, leveraging our international expertise with local insights to deliver groundbreaking visual effects. Our strategy has always been to expand where there is a wealth of talent, and the UK has long proven its appeal to creative professionals, including many French artists. Our London studio will empower international clients to achieve the highest quality visual effects while maximising the UK’s competitive tax incentives. As we have done in France, we will provide a seamless, high-standard service that combines creative excellence with financial efficiency, making London the ideal base for our next chapter.”