Mattel Television Studios debuts new animated video for ‘Barney’s World’

Mattel recently debuted a new animated video and re-imagined lyrics for Barney’s classic I Love You song alongside new images from the upcoming series, Barney’s World.

Consisting of 52 11-minute episodes, Barney’s World will begin streaming on Max 14 October followed by a linear premiere on Cartoon Network starting Friday, 18 October. The series also launches on Cartoonito in EMEA and APAC, Discovery Kids in LATAM, and Treehouse in Canada. Select episodes of the series will be available on YouTube, where the first episode will debut early on 11 October in specific countries.

Recent release features updated lyrics from the classic I Love You, You Love Me to I Love You, I Love Me Too, emphasising to young audiences that loving oneself is just as important as loving others. Growing up comes with its challenges, and with Barney’s World, Mattel is striving to instill impactful messages of self-love and self-esteem among young audiences.

“The goal of Mattel Television Studios is to develop and distribute episodic and long-form content that expands Mattel’s characters and storylines across linear and streaming platforms worldwide,” said Mattel chief franchise officer Josh Silverman. “Barney nurtures the power of love in all of us, and we are thrilled to bring him back to fans all around the world. We hope this modern revival leaves an impression on young audiences, imparting lessons that will positively influence them as they grow up.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Mattel to bring a fresh, imaginative new take on Barney that resonates with today’s preschoolers and their families around the world,” said Warner Bros. Discovery kids, global streaming and international networks general manager Vanessa Brookman. “This new animated series aims to blend nostalgia with modern storytelling, ensuring that the world’s beloved purple dinosaur continues to inspire, educate, and delight young audiences.”

While Barney’s World was developed for preschoolers, viewers of all ages will feel the nostalgia that comes with knowing Barney and his friends. The parents of today, many of whom grew up with the lovable dinosaur, can now create memories with their own children as they together experience a new take on the original they once loved.

Barney’s World is co-produced by Mattel Television Studios and Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana. It is executive produced by Michelle Mendelovitz and Josh Silverman for Mattel and by Athena Georgaklis, Doug Murphy, Mellany Welsh, and Pam Westman for Nelvana.