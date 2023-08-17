Mattel Television and WildBrain’s new animated special Polly Pocket: Sparkle Cove Adventure will premiere on Netflix in USA on 21 August 2023.

The 66-minute adventure follows Polly as she learns the whimsical secrets of Sparkle Cove, the source of the magical pockite responsible for her power to shrink. Soon, Polly finds that her discovery isn’t as random as it seems, as she’s been summoned to a mysterious location to compete for the title of “Protector,” bestowed to only the fiercest of pockite wielders.

Surrounded by friends and creatures both old and new, Polly faces stiff competition as she strives to become skilled enough in her shrinking skills to secure her spot as a Protector. Filled with fantastical adventures, tales of friendship and Littleton life lessons, Polly Pocket: Sparkle Cove Adventure promises to be an unforgettable journey for Polly!

“Polly has always been centred around unyielding adventure and creativity, and the newest special is no exception,” said Mattel Television content distribution vice president Alex Godfrey. “Full of tiny worlds and big surprises, Polly’s latest adventure to Sparkle Cove shows young viewers that they have the power to achieve anything they set their minds to, including turning the ordinary into the extraordinary. For the last four seasons, fans have watched Polly master her shrinking abilities and now they can see the true extent of her power as she competes to be a pockite Protector.”