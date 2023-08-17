The Hit Games Conference is set to make history as it brings its renowned Games Summit to India for the very first time. The conference will be held on 14 September 2023 at ITC’s Welcome Hotel in Bengaluru.

Since its inception in 2020 has organised 11 events, hosted over 5000 gaming brands and welcomed 20,000 plus attendees from across more than 50 countries. The last Games Summit was held in Warsaw, Poland this past July

The Bengaluru summit will comprise 150+ gaming brands, 10+ preeminent industry leaders who are set to take the stage, and attendees from over 15 countries. The conference’s agenda encompasses an expo area, housing booths for gaming brands, publishers, and service providers. The event will feature networking activities, along with dual stages brimming with lectures and discussions. Industry speakers, thought leaders, developers, publishers, esports juggernauts and investors will be present at the event.

The tickets for the event are available in two categories and in two tiers: Basic and Premium, on the official Hit Games Conference website.