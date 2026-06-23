Warner Bros. Pictures Animation unveils new logo alongside creative lineup through 2026 to 2028

Warner Bros. Pictures Animation (WBPA) took center stage at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, delivering a standout presentation that included an exclusive look at the studio’s 2026 through 2028 slate and introducing the creative teams building its next chapter.

Hosted by WBPA president and chief creative officer Bill Damaschke, the 90-minute presentation unveiled a new studio logo, the world premiere of the Looney Tunes theatrical short Daffy Season, and an extended look at the studio’s debut feature The Cat in the Hat, in theaters this November.

The presentation marked the studio’s most expansive public showcase to date, building on its pre-Annecy open house in Burbank in May. WBPA used the Annecy stage to introduce itself to the global animation community as an artists-first studio with a singular focus on theatrical filmmaking and a deliberate commitment to making every film feel completely unique, with no single house style, technique, or visual language across the slate.

WBPA’s new chapter builds on the legacy of the Warner Bros. animation pioneers who worked out of the legendary Burbank bungalow known as Termite Terrace, the birthplace of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the golden age of Looney Tunes. More than 80 years later, the studio continues to champion the same idea: that great things happen when talented artists are given the freedom to experiment, innovate, and tell stories in their own voice. The studio’s first theatrical feature of this new era, The Cat in the Hat, arrives in theaters this November.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for animation at Warner Bros.,” said Damaschke. “We are an artists-first studio, and our creative philosophy is driven by our storytellers. We challenge ourselves to make every film feel completely unique, connected not by a single style but by heart, hope, and humour. These are the filmmakers and artists shaping the future of animation, and we could not be prouder to introduce them to the world at Annecy.”

From 2026 through 2028, WBPA will release seven distinct theatrical features and an original short, each with its own look, style, and tone:

The Cat in the Hat (in theaters November 2026), the studio’s debut theatrical feature, in which the Cat, via his signature mischief, magic and mayhem, will transport audiences on a fantastical journey through a world they’ve never seen before. Written and directed by Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja, based on the book by Dr. Seuss, and produced by Daniela Mazzucato.

Daffy Season, an original Looney Tunes theatrical short that celebrated its world premiere at Annecy. Directed by Todd Wilderman and Hamish Grieve and produced by Susan Slagle Rogers, with production design by Rachel Daniel-Gallo inspired by the iconic work of Maurice Noble.

Bad Fairies, a mischievous, big-hearted comedy musical that flips the fairy tale, developed with Locksmith Animation. Directed by Megan Nicole Dong, with co-director Olivier Staphylas and produced by Carolyn Soper.

The Lunar Chronicles, a reinvention of the fairy tale genre with a new kind of heroine, a wholly original visual style, and robots audiences will instantly love, also developed with Locksmith Animation. Directed by Noëlle Raffaele and produced by Christina Steinberg.

Margie Claus, a new holiday film from the imaginations of Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, and Damon Jones.

Oh the Places You’ll Go!, a sweeping musical adventure that expands on the beloved book by Theodor Geisel (Dr. Seuss) and is inspired by his personal artwork, featuring a voice cast that includes Ariana Grande as Whisper and Josh Gad as Bixby.

Dynamic Duo, produced in partnership with DC Studios and 6th & Idaho, reimagining story and form through a groundbreaking fusion of puppetry, practical artistry, and cutting-edge technology with Swaybox Studios.

Hello Kitty, currently in production, in partnership with Sanrio and New Line Cinema.

New at Annecy

Alongside the Daffy Season world premiere and extended look at The Cat in the Hat , WBPA confirmed a growing development slate that includes Tom & Jerry, Thundercats, and Meerkats, reflecting the studio’s strategy of pairing original stories with bold new takes on iconic IP from across Warner Bros. Discovery.

The studio also revealed new cast members for Bad Fairies and the announcement of a new original animated musical feature Prehistoria from acclaimed artist and creator Vivienne Medrano.

A global creative community

WBPA’s slate is built on partnership. The studio collaborates with some of the industry’s leading studios and partners, including DC Studios, Industrial Light & Magic, DNEG, Framestore, Swaybox, 6th & Idaho, Sanrio, New Line Cinema, and Flynn Picture Company. Among its key creative partners is Locksmith Animation, the UK-based studio founded by Elisabeth Murdoch and Julie Lockhart in 2014 and the studio behind Bad Fairies and The Lunar Chronicles.

When Damaschke joined WBPA, the studio’s full-time team numbered roughly 30 people. Today, its core creative organisation includes more than 250 artists and filmmakers working across 13 countries, and together with its partners around the world, WBPA has grown into a global creative community of more than 1,200 artists, filmmakers, and storytellers united by a shared belief that animation should never stand still.

