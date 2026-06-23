Annecy Specials: Mugshot Studios heads to Annecy with AI pipeline and original kids’ IP

Mugshot Studios founder and director Vivek Shukla

A Mumbai animation startup is done being a service vendor to the world. Mugshot Studios arrives at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market this week with a proprietary AI production system, two original children’s series, and a pointed message for Indian studios still selling their labour cheap: stop being a back office.

Founder and director Vivek Shukla will use the studio’s Mifa debut to showcase Vartool, a closed-loop, end-to-end AI animation pipeline that the studio has built and owns. The system is trained exclusively on a client’s intellectual property, character assets, and visual style kept within a private model that never touches public AI infrastructure. The pitch to broadcasters and co-production partners: faster timelines, broadcast-quality output, and the assurance that their IP stays theirs.

“Their data never touches any public system, and nobody else’s content influences their output,” Shukla says. The pipeline covers the full production chain script breakdown, shot planning, frame generation, quality control, video generation, and final render. Mugshot is already deploying it on a project for a European producer and has partnerships in place with France’s Zodiak Kids & Family and Canada’s IOM Media Ventures.

Shukla is not a Annecy first-timer by temperament he attended Mipcom in both 2024 and 2025 but he draws a sharp distinction between the two markets. “Mipcom is primarily a content market. Annecy is where the animation industry’s soul lives the creativity, the craft, the community.” The ambition is to be received as part of that community, not merely to sell into it.

The studio arrives with two original 3D animated series ready for broadcaster conversations. The Fixers, aimed at four-to-seven-year-olds, is set in Belltown, a world where the environment itself is alive and follows three children who navigate problems through empathy and emotional intelligence. Shukla describes it simply as “a show about empathy as a superpower.” The second project, Wonder World, targets six-to-ten-year-olds with a comedy-adventure format combining humour, high-stakes exploration, and a fantasy universe. Both have completed episodes and series bibles prepared.

That combination finished content plus proprietary production technology plus international partnerships already in place is what separates Mugshot’s Annecy play from the standard Indian studio debut, which typically arrives with a deck and a prayer.

“The world doesn’t need another generic AI animation company,” Shukla says. “It needs studios that know who they are, what they make, and why it matters.”

Indian animation has spent decades building other people’s worlds. Mugshot Studios has come to Annecy to start building its own.