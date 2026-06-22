Kayhan Entertainment launches ‘Smart KidZ’ on Zee5 Kidz

Kayhan Entertainment has launched its new animated edutainment series, Smart KidZ, exclusively on Zee5 Kidz. Aimed at children aged seven to 13, the series blends humour, adventure, emotional intelligence, and practical life lessons to help young audiences navigate everyday challenges.



Built around the theme ‘Pause. Think. Act.’, Smart KidZ uses engaging storytelling to encourage thoughtful decision-making among digitally connected children. The series began rolling out on 5 June 2026 with an initial batch of episodes.

Smart KidZ explores a range of everyday situations faced by children, including friendship challenges, peer pressure, emotional responses, digital behaviour, responsibility, and decision-making. Rather than relying on conventional moral lessons, the series uses humour, adventure, magical mentors, and engaging visual storytelling to help young viewers discover solutions organically. Designed for both children and parents, the show combines entertainment with meaningful, practical lessons that can be applied in everyday life.



Founded by Dalbir Singh and Arushi Govil, Kayhan Entertainment is built on a creative partnership that combines storytelling, worldbuilding, and production expertise. Together, the founders are focused on developing and scaling original intellectual properties from India, with the goal of fostering an ownership-driven content ecosystem and strengthening India’s presence in global storytelling.

Kayhan Entertainment co-founder Singh stated, “Smart KidZ represents an important step in our larger IP expansion strategy where storytelling becomes emotionally useful while remaining entertaining at its core. Children today are growing up in a world that moves faster than ever before, and many of the challenges they face are emotional, behavioural, and practical rather than academic. Through Smart KidZ, we wanted to create stories that help children slow down, think clearly, and respond better to situations around them. Our focus continues to be on building original Indian IP that can create long-term value while also connecting meaningfully with modern families.”

Kayhan Entertainment co-founder Govil shared, “Children today are emotionally aware much earlier, but they are also exposed to confusion, pressure, comparison, and information overload at a very young age. Smart KidZ was designed to support both children and parents through stories that feel warm, relatable, practical, and life-skills focused. We did not want the show to feel like teaching. We wanted the learning to happen naturally through humour, adventure, and relatable situations. The idea is to help children become more self-aware, confident, thoughtful and prepared for everyday life.”

At the core of Smart KidZ are a group of recurring mentor characters who help children navigate emotional and everyday challenges through teamwork, empathy, curiosity, and thoughtful decision-making. Characters such as Anand and the Fab 5, alongside Tara, Darmiya, and Saku, guide young viewers through relatable situations involving confidence, responsibility, communication, and problem-solving. Each episode is built around real-life childhood experiences and delivers practical takeaways that children can easily understand and apply.

The launch of Smart KidZ comes as demand for high-quality children’s content continues to grow across digital platforms. With India’s expanding young audience and the global rise of animation-driven family entertainment, the series reflects Kayhan Entertainment’s vision of creating culturally rooted, meaningful stories with long-term franchise potential. Through initiatives such as Smart KidZ, the company aims to strengthen India’s position not only as a content production hub but also as a creator of globally relevant intellectual property.