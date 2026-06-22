Reboot Studios expands into feature films with nine projects from its 2026 creator fund slate

USA-based Reboot Studios, the production arm of nonprofit organisation Reboot, co-founded by Steven Spielberg and the Righteous Persons Foundation, has announced its 2026 creator fund slate, marking a significant expansion into feature filmmaking. The nine-project slate spans narrative and documentary films, theatre, audio, and interactive media, representing the studio’s most ambitious development lineup to date.

Leading the slate is Juice Cleanse, Reboot Studios’ first original feature film, a horror-comedy from director Shoshana Ehrenkranz and writer-producer Jonathan Mizrahi. The project follows a Mizrahi Jewish girl recovering from an eating disorder while exploring themes of diet culture and commercialised spirituality.

Also included is Keeping Up with the Siegfrieds, a documentary feature by Dani Faith Leonard that examines the legacy of America’s largest Nazi movement and the communities that enabled its presence for decades.

The 2026 creator fund slate represents Reboot Studios’ most ambitious undertaking to date, expanding into feature-length narrative and documentary filmmaking. The slate showcases a new generation of Jewish storytellers, featuring bold and culturally distinctive projects designed to reach broad audiences while bringing authentic and innovative perspectives to the mainstream entertainment landscape.

“This is the moment we stop treating Jewish stories like a niche and start treating them like world-class storytelling,” said Reboot Studios managing director and executive producer Noam Dromi. “Moving into features is part of a bigger shift; thinking across platforms, audiences, and forms with the same ambition any major studio would. These projects are funny, unsettling, tender, strange, and uniquely Jewish, and they deserve every canvas: screens, stages, headphones, and immersive worlds.”

The slate also includes Saba, a Tribeca-selected short film from DreamWorks veteran Liron Topaz; Father Figures, Emma D. Miller’s feature documentary about a daughter reconnecting with her father; and Triple Mitzvah, Nico Opper’s Jewish comedy short starring Alysa Reiner. Additional projects include Deadclass, Ohio by The Goat Exchange, The Goldsmith by Broadway performer Sharone Sayegh, the podcast Alef Bet, and Normandie, a documentary video game exploring post-World War II shipwreck recovery.

Now in its third year, the Reboot Studios creator fund continues to support emerging creators across film, theatre, audio, and interactive media through funding, production resources, and strategic partnerships. The programme has already delivered notable successes, including the Broadway production Just for Us and the Oscar-shortlisted short film The Anne Frank Gift Shop, demonstrating the growing impact of culturally specific storytelling on mainstream audiences.

Beyond its 2026 creator fund slate, Reboot Studios’ upcoming projects include The Garlic Eaters by Madison Safer, published through Reboot’s partnership with Ayin Press, and The Wanderers by journalist Daniela Gerson, set for publication by Hachette with early development support from Reboot Studios. The studio is also strengthening its collaboration with ChaiFlicks to bring Reboot-backed and curated content to wider audiences, while developing new short-form initiatives aimed at engaging the next generation of viewers.