Emomee unveils original kids series trailer as global reach tops 1bn views

MUMBAI: In a digital world where cartoons often compete for attention at breakneck speed, Emomee is betting that curiosity, not just clicks, can win the race. The Mumbai-based children’s IP brand has unveiled the official trailer for its original animated series, positioning itself as an alternative to the fast-paced, algorithm-driven content that increasingly dominates children’s screens.

At the heart of the series are E, Mo and Mee, three young explorers who navigate imaginative worlds filled with science, nature, friendship and adventure. Rather than relying solely on entertainment, the show is designed to encourage emotional intelligence, curiosity, problem-solving and everyday life skills through storytelling-led experiences.

Founded in 2023 by entrepreneurs Pooja Jauhari and Varun Duggirala, with Suraksha Subramaniam joining as co-founder, Emomee describes itself as a “life-skills-first” entertainment brand. Its broader ambition is to create an Indian children’s intellectual property franchise capable of travelling far beyond domestic borders.

The trailer arrives at a time when parents, educators and child development experts are increasingly scrutinising the impact of hyper-stimulating digital content on young audiences. The debate has shifted from simply asking what children are watching to whether that content contributes meaningfully to their development.

Against that backdrop, Emomee is pitching storytelling as a tool for learning rather than just engagement.

The company has already gained considerable traction in a short period. In just over a year, Emomee has crossed 2.5 million subscribers and accumulated more than one billion views globally, with audiences spanning over 100 countries, including India, the US, the UK and markets across Southeast Asia.

The startup also attracted attention earlier this year after appearing on Shark Tank India Season 5, where all five sharks reportedly made offers at the founders’ asking valuation of Rs 50 crore.

For Jauhari, the launch marks another step towards building a globally recognised children’s franchise from India. The company says its long-term goal is to create characters that children can grow up with while giving parents confidence that screen time is adding value rather than merely filling it.

Duggirala believes the opportunity extends beyond a single show. The company is building a broader ecosystem spanning animated content, live experiences and consumer products, with the aim of creating a lasting relationship with young audiences.

As competition intensifies in the children’s entertainment market, Emomee’s wager is a simple one, that stories which teach, inspire and spark imagination can be just as compelling as those engineered purely to keep children watching.

For now, the trailer offers the first glimpse of that vision, one where the screen switches off, but the learning stays on.