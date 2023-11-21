Warner Bros. Discovery has announced a year-long celebration for the 25th anniversary of the animated series The Powerpuff Girls from Cartoon Network. The studio will celebrate the milestone with new The Powerpuff Girls-inspired anniversary products, TV programming, a social filter, digital experiences, and promotions.

“For 25 years, The Powerpuff Girls have inspired women and girls across the globe, representing relatable, strong role models who use their intelligence, teamwork and resilience to fight for what is right. The Girls’ distinct personalities, wits and superhero abilities have made them a pop culture favourite,” said Warner Bros. Discovery global brands, franchises and experiences SVP Josh Hackbarth. “With the collection of experiences, content and products, we hope to continue to empower The Powerpuff Girls fans with confidence, creativity and the unstoppable spirit of the Powerpuff team.”

The anniversary celebration features experiences, content as well as products. The anniversary AR filter available on Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and PPG25th lets fans become their favourite Powerpuff Girl. The Powerpuff Yourself App brings a new asset pack collection in partnership with the K-pop band NewJeans. Fans can personalise their Powerpuff Girls avatars with outfits, hairstyles and accessories mirroring the NewJeans Powerpuff Girls personas from their music video release this summer. The app is available on iOs and Google Play.

Warner Bros Discovery is bringing The Powerpuff Girls to audiences on the hit gaming experience, Cartoon Network Game On – a fully experiential world in the metaverse which is the place for all things Cartoon Network on Roblox. For the first time ever, with an exclusive IP integration, players will be able to interact with Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup. Users will be transported in the fully immersive virtual world of the series and find special collectibles across the map for a chance to win the brand’s avatar items.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products has joined forces with licensees to create new offerings and partnerships across beauty, fashion, home goods categories and more throughout the year: Bobbi Brown’s new The Powerpuff Girls collection launches in China and around the world. Arriving this holiday season, The Powerpuff Girls Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration includes three different colorways to pay tribute to the three tiny superheroes. Each style is constructed out of premium materials and features the characters’ big eyes on the heels. The footwear is available at skate shops 14 December and on the SNKRS app 15 December onwards.

Powerpuff Girls and NewJeans fans will want to run to Line Friends pop-up shops now in New York and LA to get their hands on an assortment of limited-edition products including shirts, hats, key chains, cell phone cases and more with further products to come in 2024 at additional retailers. Casetify joins the 25th anniversary to bring the brand-inspired accessories. Dolls Kill honours the trio featuring a collection of graphic t-shirts, sweatshirts, tank tops, skirts, a rain jacket and matching umbrella, available this December. Dumbgood features a vibrant collection that merges style with girl power.

Igloo and the IP teamed up to create a lunch bag, cooler and can holder, Northwest created blankets and a pillow and Franco created a vibrant colored throw. Sassy Woof has created limited edition Powerpuff Girls lineup of harnesses, leashes, collars and bandanas.

A new classic Little Golden Book starring the trio by creator Craig McCracken follows the Girls as they save the city of Townsville from Mojo Jojo, Fuzzy Lumpkins and other terrible trouble. Exclusive to Five Below, Bendon will keep the littlest fans busy with a Jumbo Coloring & Activity Book. Continuing the celebrations into 2024, Dynamite Comics, Random House Children’s Books and Insight Editions will release additional titles spanning graphic novels, screen comix, cookbooks and colouring books.

Funko has revealed the latest line up of Digital Pop! Collectibles featuring the trio and Professor Utonium in Digital Pop! form, and are available now via the Droppp.io platform. The three brand-new collections of high-end custom bags and accessories from Graziella Braccialini, the Post Card Collection, the Macro Collection and the Shape Collection are available in Italy. Latin America will see a wide range of product collections from Cornejotex, Arval, and Walmart starting early in 2024. Asia will have product collections from GS Retail, HK Enterprise, Ten by Ten, Life 4 Cuts, Paris Croissant, Owndays, Archita, Happy Sunday, Tala by Kyla, Reinfore, Gnarly! Padini, Carlo Rino, Matahari Department Store and more.