Sony Pictures Television – Kids (SPT – Kids), has announced that the third season of its award-winning animated series Hilda will debut on Netflix from 7 December 2023.

The synopsis reads: Having faced Trolls, Safety Patrols, Black Hounds and more, Hilda returns in season 3 with a brand-new appetite for adventure. Our intrepid, blue haired heroine will be lured into mystical worlds that will lead her to a deeper understanding of who she really is. While uncovering mysterious truths about herself, she will embark on train journey outside of Trolberg, face heroes of Old and endure an epic family journey with her Mum and friends by her side. The 7×22 minute episodes will climax with an unmissable 70-minute season finale.

“Over the course of three incredible seasons, Hilda has amassed a loyal and passionate community of fans that have embraced its unique visual style, emotional depth and gripping narratives rooted in Northern European mythology,” said SPT – Kids creative content EVP and Hilda executive producer Kurt Mueller. “We’re so proud of everything the show has achieved, which is a tribute to the legion of brilliant creatives involved across every phase of this production, and we can’t wait to bring the final chapter to audiences at the end of the year.”

Based on the Eisner-Award nominated graphic novels by Luke Pearson and co-produced by SPT – Kids and Mercury Films, Hilda is a 2D animated show aimed at kids aged seven to 11 years that is available in 130 countries on the streaming service’s global platform. Hailed by Mashable as “as powerful as it is simple, as fierce as it is gentle-hearted, and as extraordinary as it is ordinary. It’s a quiet adventure. And it rings with all the more resonance for it,” the show has won numerous accolades since it first debuted in September 2018. This includes three Daytime Emmys, a Children’s Bafta, Kidscreen Award, Taafi and six Annie Awards.