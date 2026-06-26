Warner Bros. Animation deals a triple blow at Annecy with ‘Batman’, ‘Joker’ and ‘Krypto’

MUMBAI: Three announcements. Three wildly different worlds. One clear message: Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios are done playing safe.

Fresh from the buzz at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, the studios unveiled a trio of animated projects that stretch the DC universe in every direction, from psychological anime mayhem and noir superhero action to canine capers.

Leading the charge is Joker: Laugh Riot, an original anime series that promises to let Gotham’s clown prince of crime loose in a fresh, stylised playground. If Batman usually has the last laugh, this time the Joker wants the whole punchline.

Next up is Absolute Batman, a fully CG-animated adaptation of Scott Snyder’s acclaimed comic. Expect a darker, grittier take on the Caped Crusader, with cutting-edge visuals matching the comic’s uncompromising tone. Batman, it seems, is getting an absolute makeover.

Rounding off the slate is an untitled Krypto series, an action-comedy centred on Superman’s super-powered pooch. Created by C.H. Greenblatt, the family-friendly outing swaps brooding vigilantes for four-legged fun, proving that every superhero universe needs a good boy.

The trio underlines Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios’ growing ambition to widen the animation canvas, embracing anime, CG spectacle, and comedy while catering to audiences across generations.