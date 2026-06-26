Nestasia goes bananas with official Minions merchandise

Mumbai: Nestasia, India’s home decor and lifestyle brands, is bringing a little mayhem to Indian homes with its first official licensing partnership with Universal Studios, launching an exclusive range of Minions-inspired merchandise.

The collaboration marks Nestasia’s entry into the licensed consumer products space, with its bestselling PickSip 40 tumbler bottles becoming the first canvas for Illumination’s iconic yellow mischief-makers.

Timed to coincide with the release of Minions & Monsters on 1 July, the launch spans 11 exclusive designs across two collections. The movie-themed line-up features four designs in Periwinkle, Pistachio Green, and Blue Frost, while the broader Minions franchise collection offers seven playful designs across six colourways.

Adding to the collector appeal, every bottle comes in custom-designed packaging carrying official licensing and trademark elements, making the PickSip 40 the official licensed hydration bottle of the Minions.

Calling the partnership a landmark moment for the brand, Nestasia co-founder Aditi Murarka Agrawal said the collaboration blends the Minions’ playful energy with the functionality of the company’s bestselling product.

“The Minions are among the world’s most recognisable and loved animated characters, making this collaboration incredibly special for us. We wanted to create products that spark joy while fitting naturally into everyday life. This is only the beginning of our licensing journey, and we look forward to bringing many more officially licensed collections to our customers,” she said.

The Minions collection and Minions & Monsters collection are now available on Nestasia’s website, mobile app, and retail stores across India.

Looks like hydration just got a lot more despicably fun.