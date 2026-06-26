Prince charming can wait

In search of prince charming

Every girl grows up with an idea of what her ideal man should look like. When you’re young and hopeful, the search for your own version of prince charming feels almost inevitable. Canadian filmmaker and illustrator Catherine Lepage was no different. She chased love through bad haircuts, reinventions of herself, awkward experiments, and countless disappointments, always convinced that the next attempt might finally be the right one.

But somewhere along the way, the question changed. Instead of asking how she could become lovable for someone else, she began asking what she truly wanted for herself.

That deeply personal journey forms the heart of Lepage’s latest animated short Ultra Strong, produced by the National Film Board of Canada (NFB).

Ultra Strong director Catherine Lepage

Speaking to AnimationXpress, Lepage revealed that “The character’s (Lepage in this case) journey in Ultra Strong is based on her ill-advised choices, dictated by others instead of by her inner voice, which she tries to stifle. The whole film hinges on that. She looks outside for the things she should be seeking within herself,” Lepage explains.

The filmmaker believes that self-exploration can often spark reflection in others. That curiosity is perhaps why her work repeatedly gravitates toward anxiety, self-doubt, perfectionism, and the emotional grey areas that many people prefer to avoid.

“More than anything, I’m trying to understand myself better. It’s by exploring my own grey areas that I learn the most,” she revealed.

While Ultra Strong tackles themes such as identity, self-worth, and emotional growth, it does so with a surprising lightness. “Humour is a huge part of my everyday life, but it’s a side of me that I haven’t really put forward in my work.”

Yet beneath the playful surface lies something far more layered. “I set up a fairly light, fun story, but things get darker as it moves along, reaching a point where you realise it’s really not that funny.”

Lepage never wanted the film’s message to be mistaken for cynicism about relationships.

“I didn’t want the film to be perceived as anti-male. The character, Catherine, is disappointed with the promises fiction has sold her, but that doesn’t mean she gives up on finding a partner.”

Instead, the film arrives at a quieter and perhaps more meaningful conclusion. “Once her expectations become realistic and she finds security within herself, then she’s ready for a relationship.”

Bad Haircuts That Shaped the Character

She laughs at the wisdom she has uncovered through her filmmaking process. “I feel like I’m sounding like a self-help manual, but I think everyone needs to remind themselves of this!”

That honesty, vulnerability, and willingness to laugh at herself have now earned Lepage one of animation’s most prestigious recognitions. Ultra Strong has been selected for the Annecy International Animation Film Festival’s official competition.

“I’m thrilled about it,” she exclaimed. “It’ll be my first time at Annecy. I’m glad to see that my very personal style has been welcomed and recognised by this great festival.”

Still from Ultra Strong

If you’re someone still searching for your own Prince Charming, Lepage has a message for you. – “I think you can be happy in a relationship, but first you have to accept who you are.”

And perhaps that’s the real strength at the core of Ultra Strong, not finding the perfect partner, but finding yourself first.