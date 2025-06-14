Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios reveal stunning project lineup at Annecy International Animation FIlm Festival 2025

L to R clockwise: Zootopia 2, Gatto, Toy Story 5, Hoppers and Elio

Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Pixar Animation Studios unveiled a bunch of surprises for the attendees of Annecy’s International Film Festival 2025.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ chief creative officer and director/writer of the upcoming Zootopia 2 Jared Bush took the stage to reveal new footage from the upcoming sequel of the Oscar-Winning globally successful animated film that is scheduled to be released in November 2025.

The festival attendees were rejoiced by the presentation which gave them a first look at the titular characters back from Zootopia, including Judy Hopps voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin, Nick Wilde voiced by Jason Bateman, and Mr. Big voiced by Maurice LaMarche. Along with giving the first look of the animated feature, the announcement also introduced the fans to the new characters that have joined the existing ensemble of cast Gary De’Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan), Nibbles (Fortune Feimster) and Dr. Fuzzby (voice of Quinta Brunson).

The news that Jean Reno will make a cameo appearance as a ZPD officer sent the fans into a frenzy and added to the excitement around the film. To celebrate the success of the original film, a special outdoor screening of Zootopia will be held at the Annecy’s International Animation Film Festival on 15 June 2025.

During the presentation, acclaimed director Ron Clement whose work includes classic Disney titles like The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, The Princess and the Frog, Moana was honoured with a prestigious induction into Annecy’s Walk of Fame.

Further continuing the celebration, Jared Bush also announced that Clement will return in an advisory role to Walt Disney Studios Animation.

In the second session of the event, Pixar’s chief creative officer Pete Docter, alongside directors Madeline Sharafian and Domee Shi, and producer Mary Alice Drumm shared an exclusive preview from their upcoming film Elio. The audience were amazed by the 27 minutes screening of the movie. This has raised the bar of expectations of the fans, eager to know how the full movie will pan out, that is set to release on 20 June 2025.

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival provided an exclusive preview of Pixar’s upcoming film, led by Docter, who was also honoured with an induction into Annecy’s Walk of Fame.

Docter also announced a new original project titled Gatto, set for a release in summer 2027. The film will be helmed by the filmmaking team of Luca,director Enrico Casarosa, and producer Andrea Warren.This film will be set in Venice and will show the story of the pivotal character Nero- a sleek black cat who’s spent years lurking in the city’s shadows. Nero begins to wonder if he’s made the most of his nine lives. He owes a hefty debt to a local feline mob boss and finds himself trapped in a moral conflict. These events force him to forge an unexpected friendship that seems could possibly lead him to find his destined purpose.

The presentation gave the fans an exclusive look into Pixar’s upcoming films, including Hoppers and Toy Story 5, with Docter teasing new characters and confirming Joan Cusack’s return as Jessie in the next Toy Story chapter. To celebrate the original Toy Story’s 30th anniversary, Docter also showcased unseen behind-the-scenes footage from the Pete Docterthe first feature length computer animated film ever released.

Disney and Pixar’s participation in Annecy’s International Animation Film Festival 2025 has underscored the festival’s importance in the animation world, pointing to a strong future ahead.