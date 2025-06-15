VAM Gold Valley Films and Siyah Martı unite for CGI feature ‘Nils Holgersson: The New Adventure’
Gold Valley Films and Siyah Martı unite for CGI feature ‘Nils Holgersson: The New Adventure’

15/06/2025
AnimationXpress Team

As the curtains close on Annecy International Animation Film Festival, China’s leading animation studio Gold Valley Films (GVF) in a collaboration with Turkiye’s Siyah Martı Animation Studios announced their upcoming CGI animated feature film titled Nils Holgersson: The New Adventure

This animated feature will be a modern and visual adaptation of Selma Lagerlof’s classic Sandinavain tale.

The story is about a mischievous 12-year-old boy who finds himself miniaturised and embarks on a journey across Sweden on the back of a farm goose. His adventure is filled with humour, fantasy, and explores contemporary themes of empathy,  environmental awareness, and personal growth. It is co-directed by Jason Reisig who is famous for Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, and Leo Liao who is known for Little Emma, Kung Fu Mulan.

“This co-production is a major step forward in our commitment to building globally appealing  animation, Nils is a story of  transformation, and our collaboration with Siyah Martı brings together rich creative voices  from Asia and Europe,” said  GVF head of international Allen Tsang.

Gold Valley Films CEO Chen added, “The Wonderful Adventures of Nils is a project that speaks to our mission at GVF: to tell  culturally grounded, emotionally resonant stories with universal reach. We’re proud to work with partners who share our passion  for high-quality family entertainment with heart and purpose.”

Nurullah Yenihan’s Siyah Martı is a prominent Turkish animation studio known for its successful family films, including Nasreddin Hodja and Captain Pengu, with the exciting new project Zero Waste Busters on the way.

“We are excited to partner with GVF on this timeless story,” said Yenihan. “Together, we’re crafting a film that brings the spirit of Scandinavian folklore to life for new  generations.” 

The deal was finalised by Paris-based PlayBig founder, who also joined the project to handle pre-sales. The Wonderful Adventures of Nils is set for a global release in 2026, with GVFI Production overseeing international sales and distribution. This project was officially signed during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival

Further information will be announced later this year.

