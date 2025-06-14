Annecy International Animation Film Festival announces the 10 prizes and two special mentions

The 10 prizes and two special mentions were presented during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival’s special awards ceremony, which took place on 13 June 2025 at 5 pm in Bonlieu this Friday.
The list of winners is as follows:
France TV Award for a Short Film:
At Night – Pooya Afzali, Kaar Studio, Iran
Sacem Prize for Original Music in the Short Film Category:
Dollhouse Elephant – Sebastian Hilli, Böhle Studios, Finland
Sacem Award for Original Music in the Feature Film Category:
Arco – Arnaud Toulon, Remembers, MountainA, France
Pablo Pico Mention– Sacem Prize for Original Music in the Feature Film Category:
Death does not exist – Jean L’appeau, Ambuscade Films, Miyu, Canada, France
Canal+ Junior Jury Prize:
Forevergreen – Nathan Engelhardt, Jeremy Spears, Steph Gortz, Jennifer Sackheim, US
Young Audience Prize:
The Grand Annual Party of Moon Creatures – Francis Desharnais, Canada
Andre Martin Prize for a French Short Film:
The Night Boots – Pierre-Luc Granjon, Am Stram Gram, France
Festivals Connexion Award for a VR Work:
Fragile Home – Ondřej Moravec, Victoria Lopukhina, Brainz Immersive, Czech Republic
Xppen Award for a Graduation Film:
Won’t Be Here – Jiali Tan, Haoyuan Zhu, Communication University of China, China
Vimeo Staff Pick Award for a Short Film in the L’Officielle and Off-Limits Categories:
The Beasts – Michael Granberry, US
City of Annecy Prize:
Ibuka, Justice – Justice Rutikara, Yzanakio Production, Canada
Special Mention From the Jury of the City of Annecy:
Psychonauts – Niko Radas, Croatian Association of Digital Artists, Croatia