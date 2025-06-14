Siyaram’s unveils a tribute to fathers everywhere through film created using AI

In a fusion of technology and tradition, one of India’s menswear brands Siyaram’s has launched its first-ever AI-created digital film this father’s day, titled Papa Hain Toh. The film is an emotional tribute to the strength, presence, and silent sacrifices of fathers, brought to life entirely through artificial intelligence.

At its heart, Papa Hain Toh is a celebration of a role often left unspoken, that of a father who stands strong behind every joy, every milestone, and every small comfort. This campaign has used AI to create the visuals, song, and storytelling. The film pairs evocative Hindi verses with AI generated visuals to deliver an emotional story that feels deeply human, despite its machine-assisted creation.

The Hindi verses read as: “पापा हैं तो घर में हर दिन खुशियाँ आती हैं, पापा से ही माँ की मुस्कान सजती जाती है।” (Father is there so happiness comes to the house every day; mother’s smile also blossoms because of the father)

“Fathers often speak the least but say the most through their actions. With Papa Hain Toh, we wanted to honour that quiet strength, the everyday presence that makes everything feel safe, complete, and steady. At the heart of it all, we realised, Papa Hain Toh Sab Theek Hain. This film is our tribute to those unsaid moments and unseen sacrifices that define fatherhood. It’s an emotional reminder of where comfort, courage, and care begin at home,” said Siyaram marketing AVP Prashant Awasthi .

Agency09 creative director Ketan Shivadekar commented, “We used AI deliberately, not to replace emotion, but to express it more creatively and powerfully. The challenge was to make something generated feel genuinely felt. AI gave us freedom! Freedom to explore, experiment, and express emotion in a new format. We believe this campaign proves that tech and emotion can coexist beautifully when led by a strong insight.”

This campaign is not a replacement for creative minds, but rather a new direction in collaborative storytelling, where innovation supports, not replaces, emotion. The film is now live across Siyaram’s social media platforms, under the title Papa Hain To, inviting users to reflect and share their own stories of fatherhood.