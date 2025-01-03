Wackytoon Studio’s animated short ‘A Secret Playground’ to be showcased at Rajasthan International Film Festival

Kolkata-based Wackytoon Studio’s Durga Puja-themed animated short A Secret Playground has been officially selected for the 11th edition of Rajasthan International Film Festival (RIFF). The festival will be held between 1 and 5 February 2025 at Inox-PVR, Ansal Royal Plaza, Old High Court Road, Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The 3:52 minute-film is directed by Basudev Nag and produced by Wackytoon Studio CEO Niloy Kanti Biswas. The poignant short is a silent musical with Sanskrit shloka adding to the serenity. The tale inspired by the magic of Durga Puja, captures a child’s awe as he witnesses the divine Maa Durga herself, joyfully playing with her children and vahanas. A celebration of innocence and wonder, A Secret Playground brings the spirit of Puja to life in the eyes of a child.

The official synopsis reads: As dawn breaks, a little boy stirs awake beside his sleeping mother. Careful not to wake her, he tiptoes out of bed, slips quietly out of the house, and makes his way to the garden to gather freshly fallen Shiuli flowers. With flowers in hand, he heads to the nearby pandal, expecting to see the idols of the gods and goddesses adorned and ready for the morning prayers. But when he arrives, he’s met with an unexpected sight—the idols are missing. Confused, he looks around, and that’s when he hears soft giggles coming from behind the pandal. Peeking around, he discovers Maa Durga and her children playing hide-and-seek in the soft morning light, with Asura resting peacefully nearby, unbothered by the usual rivalry.

The boy watches, wide-eyed and amazed, until Maa Durga spots him. With a playful smile, she gestures for him to join, gently blindfolding him as he becomes part of their game. After a few rounds, he catches his mother, who has come to bring him home.She takes his hand, guiding him back, and as they walk away, he looks over his shoulder at the pandal once more. This time, he sees the idols standing tall, as though they had never moved. Just then, Ganesha gives him a sly wink, hinting at their little secret—a magical morning only he will remember.

Durga Puja always felt like home because Maa was there, guiding us from pandal to pandal, her hand holding ours tightly in the crowd. The scent of shiuli flowers(Night-flowering jasmine), the sound of the dhaak(musical instrument), and her smile as we shared bhog—all wrapped us in a warmth that made it feel like nothing could ever go wrong. Those moments with Maa, those were the true blessings of Puja.

A Secret Playground by Wackytoon Studio will be a part of RIFF’s Panorama Non Feature Film Competition Category.