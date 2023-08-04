Online virtual community Habbo has partnered with Juniper Creates, a company that offers custom merchandising solutions to online creators.

In the pixel-art style virtual community Habbo, users can create their own avatar, make friends, chat, build rooms, design and play games. Habbo’s partnership with Juniper Creates aims to enhance the digital collectibles and community experience of users within the metaverse.

Unlike traditional merchandise where designs are determined solely by brand or company, this partnership allows the Habbo community to design and select lines of apparel and toys. These creations will be linked to in-game digital collectibles crafted by the Habbo team. Users can submit their designs, participate in the community selection process, own and showcase their creations in both the real world and the digital realm.

Habbo NFTs product director Mika Timonen explained, “User generated content has been the core of Habbo from the beginning. Now, our community can design merchandise for both real life and in-game. We are extremely excited to see what ideas our community will bring to the merchandise!”.

Juniper Creates partnerships manager Robert Iaboni shared, “This collaboration brings together Juniper Creates’ expertise in translating digital intellectual properties in tangible products within Habbo’s expansive digital community. Together, we aim to create immersive physical products that will enhance the Habbo experience for its users worldwide!”

Habbo believes that through this, its community will enjoy a traditional merchandise experience featuring dedicated lines and seasonal content. The addition of user-generated content allows for the community to actively participate in designing and selecting merchandise, it believes. Moreover, as a clear distinction between Juniper’s role in creating the merchandise and Habbo’s involvement in developing the digital collectibles, new collections will have the opportunity to be collaboratively transformed into in-game digital collectibles by the Habbo team. Furthermore, the integration of Junipers Create’s eCommerce platform built on Shopify opens doors for future Habbo’s merchandise collections, leveraging the potential of owning Habbo digital collectables.