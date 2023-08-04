US-based lifestyle gaming company Glorious Gaming has formally entered the Indian market. The company aims to introduce gaming keyboards, mice, mousepads and other accessories at affordable prices in the country.

The company’s products aim to provide a seamless experience to gamers. Think 24 India, a subsidiary of IT distributor WB Technologies based in Kuwait, will be the authorised distributor of Glorious Gaming hardware in India. Think 24 India has a portfolio of distributing gaming accessories from top-notch brands.

Sharing his thoughts on bringing gaming products of Glorious Gaming in India, Think 24 Trading India business development manager B N Subramani said, “We are thrilled to partner with Glorious Gaming and bring their exceptional products to the passionate and ever-growing gaming community of India. Being the official distributors, our mission is to empower gamers with the finest gaming peripherals that blend performance and design seamlessly. By offering such a diverse range of globally acclaimed gaming products, we want to tap into the huge gaming market of the nation and enhance its performance with cutting-edge technology, and immersive design.”

Glorious Gaming will be launching a lineup of high-performance gaming gear such as its award-winning Glorious Mechanical Keyboards which are equipped with customisable RGB lighting and advanced switches.

In addition to the keyboards, the company will also unveil its ultra-lightweight designed mice along with its mousepads. While the ergonomic design of the mice will ensure a comfortable grip, its Dots Per Inch (DPI) range of between 100 to 19,000, and a 1000Hz polling rate will offer precision and responsiveness to gamers. On the other hand, the numerous sizes of its mousepads will help optimise gaming performance, providing a smooth glide.

To complete the high-profile lineup, the company provides a variety of gaming accessories for keyboards and mice, including wrist rests, keycaps, switches, coiled cables, mouse feet, bungees and more, for gamers to create a full and immersive gaming setup.

Gamers and enthusiasts from all over India can purchase these products on Think 24 India’s Amazon store, Flipkart, and other selected gaming retail locations.