In order to bring kids closer to their favourite toons, Viacom18 Consumer Products has announced the launch of an all-new range of exciting ‘Back to School’ products this season for kids. From PAW Patrol and Peppa Pig to Motu Patlu, Dora the Explorer and Masha and the Bear, the new collection features the much-loved shows and characters on stainless steel and plastic-based water bottles, pencil boxes, and trendy school bags.

Kids will have plenty to choose from to make their new school term session exciting and enjoyable.

“With each edition of the ‘Back to School’ campaign, we at Viacom18 consumer products aim to bring a diverse and exciting range of products across categories. The new line will bring kids closer to their favourite on-screen toons, giving them a chance to express their fandom every day,” said Viacom18 Consumer Products business head Sachin Puntambekar.

The popular ‘Back to School’ range by Viacom18 Consumer Products features kids’ ideal buddies – the eclectic mix of their favourite toons, on a diverse and attractive new range in bright colours and appealing designs. Priced between Rs 50 to Rs 1999, the products will be available at leading kids’ favourite stores such as Hamleys, Reliance Retail, Landmark, and Toys R Us across 1000+ retail stores and leading e-commerce brands like Amazon, Flipkart, FirstCry and more.

The launch of the new range of Viacom18 Consumer Products will be supported by robust on-air promotions, on-ground activations across metro cities, retail store activations, and social media. The Viacom18 Consumer Products ‘Back to School’ range of products will be available for consumers across key retail stores and e-commerce websites across India.