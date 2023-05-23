Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC), the world’s largest Television Audience measurement body, announced the appointment of Dolly Jha as their product & research chief.

“I am excited to join BARC India as the chief of product & research,” said Jha. “BARC today runs the largest Audience Measurement system in the world. With all the experience behind me, I am looking forward to contributing to BARC by evolving the measurement further to meet the growing needs of stakeholders.”

“It is indeed wonderful that Dolly will join the BARC leadership team. As the chief of product & research, she will expectedly bring immense value to our ecosystem, both from the perspective of working back from our output, to improve input quality and, over time in helping build value-added services that will benefit all our subscribers, said BARC India CEO Nakul Chopra.

According to him, both these vital functions are new capabilities that they seek to add to BARC.

“In her stint at Nielsen, Dolly has already had a deep exposure and understanding of what BARC does, I am confident that this will augur for an extremely fulfilling partnership. I warmly welcome her and look forward to working closely with her,” Chopra added.

Jha is a management postgraduate from IRMA and has an experience of close to three decades across KANTAR, ITC Foods and Nielsen. She comes with a rich experience across consumer research, audience measurement, media analytics, ROI measurement and innovation research.

Jha needs absolutely no introduction neither to the BARC team nor to the industry at large. Prior to joining BARC India, she has been associated with Nielsen for 13 years where she has held multiple leadership roles. Her last role was Nielsen Media India managing director.

At Nielsen, she led large audience measurement mandates for multiple industry bodies. She has also steered the launch of various industry-first solutions in the digital measurement space in India. She has worked extensively with broadcasters, agencies and publishers. Jha strongly believes in an attitude of collaborative team spirit.