VFX-heavy ‘Ramayana’ to release in 2026, announces DNEG’s Namit Malhotra

The much-talked about live-action project Ramayana has been officially announced by Namit Malhotra, the CEO of VFX powerhouse DNEG. The film, which is reported to star Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, is scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release.

Malhotra announced on his Instagram handle: “More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture – our “Ramayana”– for people across the world.”

Based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, the feature film will comprise two installments, with the second installment scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release as per Malhotra’s post. The post also reveals the poster of the VFX-heavy films which will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal, Chillar Party, Chhichhore).

As per reports, Kapoor will play the lead character Rama, Pallavi will play Rama’s wife Sita, and Yash will play the antagonist Ravana.

Ramayana is being helmed by the VFX giant DNEG, which is known for its work on epic scale films like Dune: Part Two, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and many more.