Vasista Esports wins iQOO Neo 10 Skyesports Championship 2025 BGMI tournament

Vasista Esports rolled to a spectacular finish after a nail-biting grand finale of the Skyesports Championship 2025, a Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) tournament, presented by iQOO Neo 10.

The team secured the title by taking down India’s top 16 teams in the Sky Surge and grand finale, which took place from 15 to 18 May. The Skyesports Championship is India’s longest-running homegrown esports IP, and the 2025 BGMI edition saw hundreds of teams participate in the open qualifiers for a shot at the title and a share of Rs 17.5 lakhs prize pool.

With its exciting format, long legacy, and top teams competing, the iQOO Neo 10 Skyesports Championship 2025, powered by AMD with associate partners WD_Black and Gigabyte accumulated 30 million views from broadcast and 40 million through VOD views for a total 70 million viewership.

Vasista Esports have been in red-hot form throughout the tournament. After emerging on top in the upper bracket, the team entered the grand finals as one of the favourites – and they didn’t disappoint. With a dominant performance, they accumulated 169 points, 32 ahead of second-placed Autobotz Esports.

The iQOO Neo 10 Skyesports Championship 2025 featured a unique format in the grand finale with the introduction of the Sky Champ format—a first in the history of BGMI esports.

As part of this, they featured the Sky Surge on 15 May, based on which teams received bonus points for the 3-day grand finale from 16 to 18 May. Vasista placed 14th in the Sky Surge, earning no bonus points and needing to climb the rankings from scratch.

In the grand finale, teams needed to reach 125 points to become Sky Champ point eligible. Once eligible, a team had to secure a WWCD (Winner Winner Chicken Dinner) to be crowned champions. This format ensured every match remained crucial, even as Vasista built a strong lead in the points table. Ultimately, no team was able to secure a WWCD after becoming Sky Champ point eligible. As a result, Vasista Esports were crowned champions after 18 matches, based on their overall points as they remained consistent and aggressive.

A visibly emotional Sohail ‘Hector’ Shaikh from Vasista Esports, who is also credited with building the winning lineup, said in a post-tournament interview, “A lot of people doubted me. A lot has happened in my life over the past 10 months, but I finally got the opportunity to prove myself. I’m grateful to my team. Our next target: winning the official BMPS 2025.”

The iQOO Neo 10 Skyesports Championship 2025 recorded over 100,000 peak concurrent viewers and more than 30 million total livestream views—highlighting the excitement around India’s premier homegrown esports IP.

“First of all – congratulations to Hector and Vasista Esports for their dominant performance, not just in the grand finals, but throughout the tournament. Their resilience and high-tier performance kept us on the edge of our seats. With more than 30 million livestream views so far, it showcases the growth and attention of our premium esports property. Lastly, thanks to our partners in iQOO, AMD, Western Digital, Gigabyte, and Red Bull for making this tournament possible,” Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy.

With its thrilling format, record-breaking numbers, and fresh champions, the iQOO Neo 10 Skyesports Championship 2025 has once again cemented itself as a landmark event in Indian esports.

The overall standings is as follows: