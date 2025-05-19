Marking its 50th anniversary ‘Maya The Bee’ enters the world of UGC gaming on Roblox

Studio 100 International has partnered with FXFX Studios to bring its beloved IPs to user-generated content (UGC) gaming platforms.

Kicking off the collaboration, the iconic brand Maya the Bee will celebrate her debut on Roblox in 2025 and World Bee Day on 20 May, right on time for her 50th anniversary. This partnership marks a significant step in Studio 100 International’s broader digital transformation strategy.

With its game development expertise, FXFX Studios is the ideal choice to create immersive UGC gaming experiences, introducing Studio 100 International’s classic characters to a new generation. The first game, focusing on Maya the Bee, will engage young audiences with interactive and dynamic gameplay on Roblox, one of the world’s most popular UGC platforms.

“We are excited to mark Maya the Bee’s 50th anniversary with her debut on Roblox – a major step in our broader digital strategy. The collaboration with FXFX Studios opens a new chapter for our iconic IP, introducing Maya to a new generation of fans in one of the most dynamic entertainment spaces. At Studio 100 International, we are committed to reimagining our classics for the platforms of tomorrow,” said Studio 100 International CEO Martin Krieger.

FXFX Studios, known for its success in transforming well-loved cartoon brands into engaging UGC games, is eager to begin this new venture. “Working with Studio 100 International on a timeless icon like Maya is a dream project. We can’t wait to bring her charm and curiosity to a whole new generation of gamers,” said FXFX Studios founder & managing director Caner Atas.

Studio 100 International’s venture into UGC platforms underscores its commitment to staying at the forefront of entertainment trends and preserving its timeless stories in the digital age.