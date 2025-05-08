Vancouver Animation School to grant 50 per cent scholarships for Latam digital arts students

Canada-based Vancouver Animation School (VANAS) announced that they are granting more than 80 scholarships to Latin American residents.

Those interested in animation, visual effects, and video games can apply. The institution will give 50 per cent scholarships for Latam (Latin America) digital arts students for live online programs. Before this summer session, Vanas will host a free information session. The online event will take place on 24 May at 11 am Pacific Time and will be broadcasted live on the Zoom platform.

Applicants must reside in a Latin American country and hold citizenship from a Latam nation. Applicants who confirm their ability to cover the reduced tuition and remaining balance will be considered for the scholarships. They must submit five pieces of artwork relevant to their program of interest (from 2D, 3D animation, production management, virtual reality, etc.).

Portfolios must showcase original work and AI-generated artwork will not be accepted. Scholarships are given in a first-come, first-serve fashion. Latam nationals residing outside of Latin America (e.g., a Mexican citizen living in the USA) are not eligible.

“We at Vanas always fostered creativity anywhere in the world. This is a unique opportunity for talents in Latin America to advance their career in the animation and visual effects industry. Anyone there can apply and have access to Canadian education,” said Vanas CEO and founder Mario Pochat.

The scholarships that are available:

2D Animation Diploma – Five scholarships (50 per cent each)

3D Animation Diploma – Six scholarships (50 per cent each)

3D Modeling Diploma – Seven scholarships (50 per cent each)

Animated Short Film Diploma – Nine scholarships (50 per cent each)

Concept Art Diploma – Four scholarships (50 per cent each)

Digital Matte Painting Diploma – Nine scholarships (50 per cent each)

Effects Animation Diploma – Eight scholarships (50 per cent each)

Esports Development Diploma – 10 scholarships (50 per cent each)

Production Management Diploma – Seven scholarships (50 per cent each)

Video Game Design Diploma – Eight scholarships (50 per cent each)

Virtual Reality Diploma – 10 scholarships (50 per cent each)

Founded in 2010, Vancouver Animation School is a fully accredited online school offering advanced programs for the animation, visual effects, and video game industries. The company offers vocational certificates, diplomas, and university pathways in a variety of art and technology, media, and design fields. In 2013, Vanas became the first 100 percent online institution to be fully accredited in Canada and opened its USA Branch in 2021. The institution frequently offers free tutorials on its YouTube channel.