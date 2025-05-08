S8UL enters ‘StarCraft II’ world, signs South Korean player GuMiho

S8UL has announced its entry into the world of StarCraft II with the signing of veteran South Korean player Pyung Jae Koh, better known by his gamer tag GuMiho, a.k.a. The Towel Terran. This marks S8UL’s first foray into the real-time strategy (RTS) genre.

GuMiho is recognised across the global StarCraft community for his creative playstyle, unorthodox strategies, and trailblasing use of mech-based unit compositions. A staple of the Global StarCraft II League (GSL) since the Wings of Liberty era. GuMiho rose to global prominence after winning the GSL Code S Championship in 2017, defeating soO in a 4–2 final that etched his name in StarCraft history. His style of playing with a towel draped over his hands to absorb sweat and maintain precision earned him the moniker The Towel Terran, while his dominance with mechanical terran builds gave rise to another title The Mech God.

Speaking about his new journey with S8UL, GuMiho said, “Joining S8UL feels like stepping onto a new playing field with the same hunger to win. Their drive to break barriers in esports matches my own competitive spirit. I’m ready to give it my all and compete at the highest level again, this time with S8UL by my side.”

S8UL CEO and co-founder Animesh Agarwal a.k.a. 8Bit Thug commented on the signing, “GuMiho is a living legend, and we’re beyond thrilled to welcome him to the S8UL family. Our journey into StarCraft II is about paying homage to the roots of esports and competing with the best. GuMiho’s legacy of innovation, consistency, and competitive spirit embodies everything S8UL stands for. This is a proud moment for Indian esports as we strengthen our EWC aspirations with one of the game’s all-time greats.”

S8UL has been preparing to compete across multiple titles at EWC 2025, including Apex Legends, EAFC 25, Call of Duty: Warzone, Tekken 8, Chess, and now StarCraft II.