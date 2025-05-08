Absolute Sports acquires TJRWrestling and ITRWrestling

Absolute Sports, a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies and the parent company of Sportskeeda, has announced that it has signed definitive agreements, subject to closing conditions, to acquire two IPs, TJRWrestling.net and ITRWrestling.com. These business assets will be acquired from Titan Insider Digital.

TJRWrestling and ITRWrestling established in 2009 and 2020 respectively, have built a robust audience base within the wrestling fan community through their high-quality and in-depth combat sports news and content coverage. Together, they currently attract 1.7 million monthly active users and generate 4.6 million monthly pageviews, predominantly from North America. They generated US$722K (Rs 6.1 crore) in revenue in 2024.

Absolute Sports CEO Ajay Pratap Singh commented, “ITRWrestling and TJRwrestling are two of the most respected voices in the global wrestling community. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision to be the leading go-to destination for wrestling content worldwide. It also reinforces Absolute Sports’ dedication to expanding its footprint in the fast-growing US media market through a targeted and impactful M&A strategy.”

The transaction, valued at US$1.25 million (Rs 10.5 crore), will be an all-cash asset purchase via the company’s US subsidiary, Sportskeeda, and is expected to close within the next 45 days.

This strategic acquisition bolsters Sportskeeda’s position in the combat sports segment and expands its presence in the US, home to the world’s largest pro-wrestling fanbase. The integration of these platforms will also create deeper engagement opportunities for fans and advertisers across digital formats.