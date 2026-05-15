VAM Summit x Content Hub 2026 showcased the world of ‘Kantara’, ‘Khauf’, ‘Raja Shivaji’ alongside insightful discussions on virtual production, AI and more

VAM Summit x Content Hub 2026 Day two in a nutshell

The VAM Summit x Content Hub 2026 drew its curtains to an eventful edition. The second day witnessed interesting breakdown sessions of visually enriching films, special addresses and insightful discussions on the future of storytelling, virtual production, AI-powered workflows, and global content creation.

The event opened with a VFX breakdown session titled Deep Dive Into The Mythical World of Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1, where VFX supervisor K.V. Sanjit offered attendees an exclusive look into the creation of the film’s visually rich and mythical world. He discussed the creative and technical approaches used by various studios to build immersive cinematic environments for the highly anticipated project.

Technological innovations have been the backbone of the creative industry that has always helped them to produce content at a bigger scale. The summit featured a detailed discussion on procedural workflows and modern VFX production.

The session Let’s Talk Houdini featured SideFX academic sales & certification manager John Moncrief; SideFX sales & account manager Benjamin Newsom; ILM CG technology supervisor Bharanidharan TN, philmCGI co-founder and managing director Anand Bhanushali, Tathastu Techno Solution technology head Venu Victor; freelancer and Houdini artist Hiral Joraval; and Astra Studio founder Shajy Thomas. They explained the expanding role of Houdini in advanced simulations, procedural design, and evolving VFX pipelines across global productions.

Horror storytelling took centre stage during Crafting Fear on Screen: Making of Webseries Khauf. The intriguing world of this show was something ethereal.

Throwing light on the cohesive coordination between the writers and VFX supervisor, screenplay writer Smita Singh and PhantomFX Mumbai studio head Chandrashekhar Thanvi shared insights into creating suspense and fear through the writing and the use of visual effects. The session was chaired by Autodesk media & entertainment lead solutions engineer Samit Shetty.

L-R: Chandrashekhar Thanvi, Smita Singh and Samit Shetty

There was an exclusive launch of the latest model of XP Pen designed for artists and content creators. It was led by XP Pen sales head Nikhil Shah; marketing head Jason Crasto; customer support executive Aniket Kanojiya; and business development head Viyomi Shah in the presence of NY VFXWaala business head Yogesh Chhag; AnimationXpress founder, chairman & editor-in-chief Anil NM Wanvari; and Pearl Academy Mumbai design faculty Sahdev Dave.

Virtual production that has been gaining momentum in India since the covid pandemic broke out, has opened innumerable doors of possibilities for filmmakers. At VAM Summit x Content Hub 2026, the audience witnessed a special address titled: The Power of Real-Time: Virtual Production and Precision Capture at Scale by Annapurna Studios CTO CV Rao. He spoke about the growing adoption of real-time technologies and precision capture systems in large-scale filmmaking workflows.

Autodesk, a global leader in software for architects, engineers, designers, media & entertainment, and 3D artists was on board as an associate partner. In his presentation, From Set to Post: Streamlining Production Workflows with Autodesk Flow Capture, Autodesk’s Shetty explored how Autodesk Flow Capture enables studios to securely stream and deliver on-set camera footage to the cloud in mere seconds, allowing distributed directors, editors, and executives to review media, leave frame-specific annotations, and approve content instantly.

In a much-awaited VFX showcase, Assemblage Entertainment CG co-head Vidit Kundra conducted a breakdown session titled Creating Creatures- The World of Raja Shivaji. Kundra discussed the process of designing and integrating CG creatures into cinematic storytelling while balancing realism and creative expression.

In another panel discussion, Crafting Global Content, eminent industry leaders explored the evolving pipelines, collaborations and innovations driving the production of world class visuals for international audiences. The speakers were: Assemblage Entertainment CEO Arjun Madhavan; Digikore Studios Managing Director Abhishek More; ILM India Associate VFX Supervisor Kabir Verma; and RodeoFX Bangalore studio head Sivaraman S T. The session was chaired by Bot VFX co-founder & director Sreyans Bardia.

Another associate partner, Dashverse that is tapping into the artificial intelligence-based entertainment trend conducted an amazing presentation on India’s Moment: How can we own the Global Micro Drama Economy with AI. Helmed by Frameo-Dashverse co-founder & CTO Soumyadeep Mukherjee, the session delved deep into the world of AI-platform, Frameo.

In a forward-looking take on the Indian visual effects industry, exploring AI, Creativity & Technology – Redefining Storytelling, industry leaders like Famous Studios managing director Anant Roongta; Kalpanik Films founder & CEO Vishal Yoman; Prismix Studios co-founder & chief creative officer Sahil Nayar, Disk Archive Corporation Jashpreet Singh; and VolumX founder Anant Haldia, gathered under one roof. GenVR AI co-founder Gitanjali Sehgal steered ahead the discussion on the powerful synergy between human imagination and intelligent technology.

As the day’s agenda proceeded, in another panel discussion, Growing Smart: VFX Studios on Entrepreneurship & Scaling- Part two, the summit aimed to get a glimpse of the working styles of Indian VFX studios from across the country. The focus was on methods of scaling sustainably, building client trust, and evolving from small teams into high-impact studios.

The session moderated by VFX / animation consultant Jigesh Gajjar brought together Zero Gravity founder & creative head Abhishek Saxena; Envision VFX creative head & co-founder Aniruddha Mukherjee; VFXPick Studio COO & production head Praveen Kumar; and Kraft Creation managing director Vikas Tiwari.

The VAM Summit x Content Hub 2026 ended with a presentation on Next-Generation Post Production – The Rise of Hybrid Workflows by Nube Cirrus and Ventana Studios founder Navin Shetty. He discussed how AI-assisted pipelines, CG, VFX, colour, and finishing workflows have come together to redefine post-production.

K V Sanjit

The gala gathering concluded with the prestigious VAM Awards 2026 which honours and recognises the magic of the creators behind the immersive and awe-inspiring visuals.

The VAM x TCH Summit 2026 was co-powered by SideFX, Tathastu Techno Solutions, and Dangal TV. Gold partners included Adobe, Assemblage Entertainment, Cinesite, Trixter, and Banijay. Associate partners included ARK Infosolutions, Autodesk, Foundry, and Fremantle. The event was further supported by industry partners such as Famous Studios, Hoichoi, Vertigo TV, Rose Audio Visual, Aha, Chana Jor, Frameo.AI, XP Pen, PhantomFX, NY VFXWaala, VolumeX, Disk Archive, Gseams, GTC Punjabi, Rusk, Broadvision and Techno Digital. Bright Outdoor Media joined as the outdoor media partner, while Assemblage Entertainment was the lanyard & badges partner.

The Government of Maharashtra Industries Department, along with MAITRI (Maharashtra Industry, Trade and Investment Facilitation Cell), served as the state host for the event. The event is organised by AnimationXpress, and Indian Television Dot Com. It is executed by BeaconX.

Also, Read: VAM Summit & Awards x The Content Hub 2026 kicks off with focus on AI, VFX, and the future of storytelling

Meet the esteemed partners powering VAM Summit & Awards x The Content Hub 2026