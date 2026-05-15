VFX and More (VAM) Awards 2026 honours champions of Indian VFX industry: here’s the winners list

The VFX and More ( VAM ) Awards 2026, one of the most prestigious celebrations of innovation and excellence in the Indian VFX and media industry, concluded on a grand note on 15 May 2026 at Nesco, Mumbai.
The highly anticipated event brought together some of the finest creative minds, artists, studious, and technology experts from across the country to honour outstanding achievements in visual effects, animation, and digital media. With the growing influence of AI – powered technologies and the rise of large – scale domestic productions, the awards recognised individuals and teams who continue to push the boundaries of creativity and technical brilliance.
The VAM Awards are entry-driven. Meaning, the categories are judged on the basis of the entries received. These entries an esteemed jury panel of industry experts who honoured outstanding achievements across multiple categories.
This year’s jury members were:
- Anil NM Wanvari — founder, chairman & editor-in-chief | AnimationXpress
- Arpita Venugopal — head of FX | One of Us
- Asmita Bharati — senior VFX producer
- Govardhan Vigraham — VFX director
- Jay Mehta — VFX supervisor | Eyeline Studios
- Jayanti Mahapatra — industry advisor & speaker
- Karim Sahai — VFX supervisor & CEO | VFX Mojo
- Phil Barrenger — VP creative operations | Rising Sun Pictures
- Prashant Nair — CG supervisor – film & episodic | Framestore
- Rutul Patel — CEO | Digital District
- Shailesh Pahuja — professor | Career Design School for Visual Effects and Game Design
- Somesh Ghosh — VFX supervisor | ReDefine
- Srinivas Mohan — VFX supervisor | Baahubali: The Beginning, RRR, Enthiran
- Timmy Willmott — CG supervisor | Lux Aeterna VFX
- Vidit Kundra — co-head of CG | Assemblage Entertainment
Here is the full list of nominees, with winners in bold:
Ad/ Commercial
Composting :
- Old Monk Studio – Pulsar | Duniya Dekhti Hai/ Tu Dikha
- Ventana Studios – Prashant Sadaphule – Bhima Jewellery – Raasleela Collection
- Raj VFX- Bisk Farm Top Gold TVC with Hrithik Roshan
- Raju Reddy – Nissan Magnite Kuro
- Famous Digital Studios – Saurabh Lakshakar – Dollar Lehar | Masti Ki Lehar
Created Environment :
- Old Monk Studio – Peter England | The League of Legends Collection
- After Studios (a division of Silver Cloud Studios) – Sunny Bakshi – The Sleep Company
- Famous Digital Studios- Saurabh Lakshakar – Dollar Lehar | Masti Ki Lehar
- Ventana Studios – Prashant Sadaphule – Tanishq – Step into a Magical Realm (Mriganka)
Digital Intermediate :
- After Studios (a division of Silver Cloud Studios) – Sunny Bakshi – Bhima Rasleela
- Nube Studio – Chiara Coperchini – Will to Win: Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025
- Freelance – Avinash Jagdish Shukla – The Golden Minute: Why the First 60 Seconds After Birth Matter Most
- Nube Studio – Navin Shetty – WhatsApp Baatan Hi Baatan Mein
Effects Simulation :
- Famous Digital Studios- Saurabh Lakshakar – Thumsup Xforce
- Famous Digital Studios- Saurabh Lakshakar – Kinley Strong Soda
- After Studios (a division of Silver Cloud Studios) – Sunny Bakshi – Predator Energy
Best VFX Shot :
- After Studios (a division of Silver Cloud Studios) – Sunny Bakshi – Google Pixel 100x
- Ventana Studios – Prashant Sadaphule – Tanishq – Step into a Magical Realm (Mriganka)
- Ventana Studios – Prashant Sadaphule – Bhima Jewellery – Raasleela Collection
Best VFX Ad :
- Resonance Digital- Ecolink – Rashmika Mandana
- After Studios (a division of Silver Cloud Studios) – Sunny Bakshi – Nykaa
- Ventana Studios – Prashant Sadaphule – Tanishq – Step into a Magical Realm (Mriganka)
- Famous Digital Studios- Saurabh Lakshakar – Dollar Lehar | Masti Ki Lehar
Digital OTT
Compositing :
- Redchillies.vfx – B***ds of Bollywood
Digital Intermediate :
- After Studios (a division of Silver Cloud Studios)- Sunny Bakshi – Baramulla
- Nube Cirrus – Mandala Murders
- Redchillies.color – B***ds of Bollywood
- Nube Cirrus – Saare Jahan Se Achha
Created Environment :
- Redchillies.vfx – Ba***ds Of Bollywood
Effect Simulation :
- Redchillies.vfx – Ba***ds Of Bollywood
- PhantomFX – Saare Jahan Se Accha
- Raj VFX – Special Ops 2
Best VFX Shot :
- Redchillies.vfx – Ba***ds Of Bollywood
Best Premium Original Series (with VFX) :
- Futureworks Studios – Rana Naidu Season 2
Best VFX Show :
- Resonance Digital- Resonance Digital – Family Man Season 3
Feature Films
Compositing :
- Green Gold Animation – Green Gold VFX – Raakaasa
- Redchillies.vfx – Tere Ishk Mein
- Old Monk Studio- The Diplomat
- Nube Cirrus – O’Romeo
- Futureworks Studios – Futureworks -Kantara: A Legend Chapter- 1
Created Environment :
- WRC Studios – Bhoot Bangla
- Old Monk Studio- The Diplomat
- Redchillies.vfx – Tere Ishk Mein
- NY VFXwaala – MAA
- PhantomFX – Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1
Digital Intermediate :
- Identical Brains- Abhishek Mehta – Assi
- Nube Cirrus – Sitaare Zameen Par
- Redchillies.vfx- Nishaanchi – Part 1
- Redchillies.vfx – redchillies.color – Superboys Of Malegaon
Effect Simulation :
- philmCGI – Sankalp Sharma – Dhurandhar
- WRC Studios- Bhoot Bangla (Editorial Choice)
- NY VFXwaala – Kantaara
- Nube Cirrus – O’Romeo
- Redchillies.vfx – Tere Ishk Mein
Best VFX Shot :
- WRC Studios- Bhoot Bangla
- Old Monk Studio- The Diplomat
- NYVFXWAALA– MAA
- Redchillies.vfx -Tere Ishk Mein
- PhantomFX – Primitive War – (International)
Best VFX Feature :
- Resonance Digital- Dhurandhar
- DNEG India- ReDefine – Thamma
- K V Sanjit- Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1
- NY VFXwaala – Maa (Editorial Choice)
- philmCGI – Dhurandhar
- Bot VFX – Send Help (International)
- Old Monk Studio- The Diplomat
Motion Capture :
- philmCGI – Haresh.T – Dhurandhar
TV serials
Compositing :
- Raj VFX- Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan Chess Promo
Created Environment :
- Raj VFX- Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan Chess Promo
Student
Best Compositing :
- Rachit Gupta – (VFX Compositing) Frameboxx Animation and Visual Effects
Best VFX Student Project :
- Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity – 24FPS VFX Challenge 2
Technology
Best Creature Work in Live-Action :
- K V Sanjit – Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1
Special Effects in Photo Real Project:
- Fractal Picture – Sparks
Best VFX in Animation :
- Famous Digital Studios- Saurabh Lakshakar – Dollar Lehar | Masti Ki Lehar
Best use of AI in Ad:
- Famous Digital Studios- Saurabh Lakshakar – Action Tesa Koi Nahi Aisa
Best use of AI in Movie:
- Raj VFX- Psycho Saiyaan
Special
Rising Star in VFX :
- Mahesh.S- philmCGI- Dhurandhar
Best Compositing Artist :
- Dinesh Nagda- Redchillies.vfx
Best VFX Producer :
- Rutul Patel Nair – Digital Distric India- The Witcher Season 4 (International and Editorial Choice)
- Mrudang Bhatt –philmCGI- Dhurandhar
- Keitan Yadav- Redchillies.vfx
- K V Sanjit – Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1
- Rohan Gala- PhantomFX – Khauf
Best VFX Supervisor :
- Dhruti Ranjan Sahoo- B62 Studios- Dhurandhar
- K V Sanjit – Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1
- Vijay Rajbhar- PhantomFX – Tu Yaa Main
- Harry Hingorani – Redchillies.vfx
- OM G. Kangone- philmCGI- Dhurandhar
Best VFX In All Content Format :
- Redchillies.vfx
- PhantomFX
- philmCGI
Best VFX Studio Of the Year :
- philmCGI
- PhantomFX
Movers & Shakers:
- Resonance Digital- For incredible work this year
The VAM x TCH Summit 2026 was co-powered by SideFX, Tathastu Techno Solutions, and Dangal TV. Gold partners included Adobe, Assemblage Entertainment, Cinesite, Trixter, and Banijay. Associate partners included ARK Infosolutions, Autodesk, Foundry, and Fremantle. The event was further supported by industry partners such as Famous Studios, Hoichoi, Vertigo TV, Rose Audio Visual, Aha, Chana Jor, Frameo.AI, XP Pen, PhantomFX, NY VFXWaala, VolumeX, Disk Archive, Gseams, GTC Punjabi, Rusk, Broadvision and Techno Digital. Bright Outdoor Media joined as the outdoor media partner, while Assemblage Entertainment was the lanyard & badges partner.
The Government of Maharashtra Industries Department, along with MAITRI (Maharashtra Industry, Trade and Investment Facilitation Cell), served as the state host for the event. The event is organised by AnimationXpress, and Indian Television Dot Com. It is executed by BeaconX.
The VAM x TCH Summit 2026 culminated in a spectacular finale. This remarkable initiative celebrated the brilliance and ingenuity behind stunning films, projects, and an array of visual creations, ending on an immensely successful note.