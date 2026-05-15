VFX and More (VAM) Awards 2026 honours champions of Indian VFX industry: here’s the winners list

The VFX and More ( VAM ) Awards 2026, one of the most prestigious celebrations of innovation and excellence in the Indian VFX and media industry, concluded on a grand note on 15 May 2026 at Nesco, Mumbai.

The highly anticipated event brought together some of the finest creative minds, artists, studious, and technology experts from across the country to honour outstanding achievements in visual effects, animation, and digital media. With the growing influence of AI – powered technologies and the rise of large – scale domestic productions, the awards recognised individuals and teams who continue to push the boundaries of creativity and technical brilliance.

The VAM Awards are entry-driven. Meaning, the categories are judged on the basis of the entries received. These entries an esteemed jury panel of industry experts who honoured outstanding achievements across multiple categories.

This year’s jury members were:

Anil NM Wanvari — founder, chairman & editor-in-chief | AnimationXpress

Arpita Venugopal — head of FX | One of Us

Asmita Bharati — senior VFX producer

Govardhan Vigraham — VFX director

Jay Mehta — VFX supervisor | Eyeline Studios

Jayanti Mahapatra — industry advisor & speaker

Karim Sahai — VFX supervisor & CEO | VFX Mojo

Phil Barrenger — VP creative operations | Rising Sun Pictures

Prashant Nair — CG supervisor – film & episodic | Framestore

Rutul Patel — CEO | Digital District

Shailesh Pahuja — professor | Career Design School for Visual Effects and Game Design

Somesh Ghosh — VFX supervisor | ReDefine

Srinivas Mohan — VFX supervisor | Baahubali: The Beginning, RRR, Enthiran

Timmy Willmott — CG supervisor | Lux Aeterna VFX

Vidit Kundra — co-head of CG | Assemblage Entertainment

Here is the full list of nominees, with winners in bold:

Ad/ Commercial

Composting :

Old Monk Studio – Pulsar | Duniya Dekhti Hai/ Tu Dikha

Ventana Studios – Prashant Sadaphule – Bhima Jewellery – Raasleela Collection

Raj VFX- Bisk Farm Top Gold TVC with Hrithik Roshan

Raju Reddy – Nissan Magnite Kuro

Famous Digital Studios – Saurabh Lakshakar – Dollar Lehar | Masti Ki Lehar

Created Environment :

Old Monk Studio – Peter England | The League of Legends Collection

After Studios (a division of Silver Cloud Studios) – Sunny Bakshi – The Sleep Company

Famous Digital Studios- Saurabh Lakshakar – Dollar Lehar | Masti Ki Lehar

Ventana Studios – Prashant Sadaphule – Tanishq – Step into a Magical Realm (Mriganka)

Digital Intermediate :

After Studios (a division of Silver Cloud Studios) – Sunny Bakshi – Bhima Rasleela

Nube Studio – Chiara Coperchini – Will to Win: Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

Freelance – Avinash Jagdish Shukla – The Golden Minute: Why the First 60 Seconds After Birth Matter Most

Nube Studio – Navin Shetty – WhatsApp Baatan Hi Baatan Mein

Effects Simulation :

Famous Digital Studios- Saurabh Lakshakar – Thumsup Xforce

Famous Digital Studios- Saurabh Lakshakar – Kinley Strong Soda

After Studios (a division of Silver Cloud Studios) – Sunny Bakshi – Predator Energy

Best VFX Shot :

After Studios (a division of Silver Cloud Studios) – Sunny Bakshi – Google Pixel 100x

Ventana Studios – Prashant Sadaphule – Tanishq – Step into a Magical Realm (Mriganka)

Ventana Studios – Prashant Sadaphule – Bhima Jewellery – Raasleela Collection

Best VFX Ad :

Resonance Digital- Ecolink – Rashmika Mandana

After Studios (a division of Silver Cloud Studios) – Sunny Bakshi – Nykaa

Ventana Studios – Prashant Sadaphule – Tanishq – Step into a Magical Realm (Mriganka)

Famous Digital Studios- Saurabh Lakshakar – Dollar Lehar | Masti Ki Lehar

Digital OTT

Compositing :

Redchillies.vfx – B***ds of Bollywood

Digital Intermediate :

After Studios (a division of Silver Cloud Studios)- Sunny Bakshi – Baramulla

Nube Cirrus – Mandala Murders

Redchillies.color – B***ds of Bollywood

Nube Cirrus – Saare Jahan Se Achha

Created Environment :

Redchillies.vfx – Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Effect Simulation :

Redchillies.vfx – Ba***ds Of Bollywood

PhantomFX – Saare Jahan Se Accha

Raj VFX – Special Ops 2

Best VFX Shot :

Redchillies.vfx – Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Best Premium Original Series (with VFX) :

Futureworks Studios – Rana Naidu Season 2

Best VFX Show :

Resonance Digital- Resonance Digital – Family Man Season 3

Feature Films

Compositing :

Green Gold Animation – Green Gold VFX – Raakaasa

Redchillies.vfx – Tere Ishk Mein

Old Monk Studio- The Diplomat

Nube Cirrus – O’Romeo

Futureworks Studios – Futureworks -Kantara: A Legend Chapter- 1

Created Environment :

WRC Studios – Bhoot Bangla

Old Monk Studio- The Diplomat

Redchillies.vfx – Tere Ishk Mein

NY VFXwaala – MAA

PhantomFX – Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1

Digital Intermediate :

Identical Brains- Abhishek Mehta – Assi

Nube Cirrus – Sitaare Zameen Par

Redchillies.vfx- Nishaanchi – Part 1

Redchillies.vfx – redchillies.color – Superboys Of Malegaon

Effect Simulation :

philmCGI – Sankalp Sharma – Dhurandhar

WRC Studios- Bhoot Bangla (Editorial Choice)

NY VFXwaala – Kantaara

Nube Cirrus – O’Romeo

Redchillies.vfx – Tere Ishk Mein

Best VFX Shot :

WRC Studios- Bhoot Bangla

Old Monk Studio- The Diplomat

NYVFXWAALA– MAA

Redchillies.vfx -Tere Ishk Mein

PhantomFX – Primitive War – (International)

Best VFX Feature :

Resonance Digital- Dhurandhar

DNEG India- ReDefine – Thamma

K V Sanjit- Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1

NY VFXwaala – Maa (Editorial Choice)

philmCGI – Dhurandhar

Bot VFX – Send Help (International)

Old Monk Studio- The Diplomat

Motion Capture :

philmCGI – Haresh.T – Dhurandhar

TV serials

Compositing :

Raj VFX- Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan Chess Promo

Created Environment :

Raj VFX- Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan Chess Promo

Student

Best Compositing :

Rachit Gupta – (VFX Compositing) Frameboxx Animation and Visual Effects

Best VFX Student Project :

Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity – 24FPS VFX Challenge 2

Technology

Best Creature Work in Live-Action :

K V Sanjit – Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1

Special Effects in Photo Real Project:

Fractal Picture – Sparks

Best VFX in Animation :

Famous Digital Studios- Saurabh Lakshakar – Dollar Lehar | Masti Ki Lehar

Best use of AI in Ad:

Famous Digital Studios- Saurabh Lakshakar – Action Tesa Koi Nahi Aisa

Best use of AI in Movie:

Raj VFX- Psycho Saiyaan

Special

Rising Star in VFX :

Mahesh.S- philmCGI- Dhurandhar

Best Compositing Artist :

Dinesh Nagda- Redchillies.vfx

Best VFX Producer :

Rutul Patel Nair – Digital Distric India- The Witcher Season 4 (International and Editorial Choice)

Mrudang Bhatt – philmCGI- Dhurandhar

Keitan Yadav- Redchillies.vfx

K V Sanjit – Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1

Rohan Gala- PhantomFX – Khauf

Best VFX Supervisor :

Dhruti Ranjan Sahoo- B62 Studios- Dhurandhar

K V Sanjit – Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1

Vijay Rajbhar- PhantomFX – Tu Yaa Main

Harry Hingorani – Redchillies.vfx

OM G. Kangone- philmCGI- Dhurandhar

Best VFX In All Content Format :

Redchillies.vfx

PhantomFX

philmCGI

Best VFX Studio Of the Year :

philmCGI

PhantomFX

Movers & Shakers:

Resonance Digital- For incredible work this year

The VAM x TCH Summit 2026 was co-powered by SideFX, Tathastu Techno Solutions, and Dangal TV. Gold partners included Adobe, Assemblage Entertainment, Cinesite, Trixter, and Banijay. Associate partners included ARK Infosolutions, Autodesk, Foundry, and Fremantle. The event was further supported by industry partners such as Famous Studios, Hoichoi, Vertigo TV, Rose Audio Visual, Aha, Chana Jor, Frameo.AI, XP Pen, PhantomFX, NY VFXWaala, VolumeX, Disk Archive, Gseams, GTC Punjabi, Rusk, Broadvision and Techno Digital. Bright Outdoor Media joined as the outdoor media partner, while Assemblage Entertainment was the lanyard & badges partner.

The Government of Maharashtra Industries Department, along with MAITRI (Maharashtra Industry, Trade and Investment Facilitation Cell), served as the state host for the event. The event is organised by AnimationXpress, and Indian Television Dot Com. It is executed by BeaconX.

The VAM x TCH Summit 2026 culminated in a spectacular finale. This remarkable initiative celebrated the brilliance and ingenuity behind stunning films, projects, and an array of visual creations, ending on an immensely successful note.