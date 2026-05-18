Tencent signs strategic MoUs to accelerate India’s orange economy

From Left to Right: Yong-yi Zhu, Shruti Verma, Danny Marti, Dr Abhay Sinha, Judy Wong

Leading internet and technology company Tencent announced a multi-year commitment to drive the development of India’s orange economy, backed by an initial commitment of over Rs 100 million in resources and programmes spanning curriculum development, industry training, and mentorship. This marks the beginning of the company’s long-term collaboration with the country’s gaming and animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC) sector.

Aligned with India’s national ambition to train and employ two million skilled professionals in the AVGC-XR sector by 2030, Tencent signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) to advance the country’s AVGC ecosystem and strengthen India’s position as a global hub for services exports in the sector.

Tencent and the Game Developers Association of India (GDAI) also signed a strategic MoU to strengthen India’s gaming talent pipeline through grassroots developer engagement, industry-led skilling, mentorship, and hands-on learning initiatives. By creating structured pathways for aspiring developers, creators, and studios, the partnership seeks to accelerate the growth of a globally competitive gaming ecosystem built in India for the world.

This announcement was made at, Tencent | Building India’s Orange Economy Together, an inaugural event that brought together policymakers, industry leaders, AVGC institutions, and gaming ecosystem pioneers to discuss ways to strengthen India’s ambition of becoming a global hub for this sector. The event convened senior government representatives, including guest of honour SEPC (under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry) director general Dr Abhay Sinha, alongside industry leaders from across India’s AVGC ecosystem.

During the event’s opening address, Tencent public policy and global affairs head Danny Marti, said, “Our goal goes beyond investing in programmes. We want to work with local partners to build practical pathways for talent, creators, and studios. By combining India’s creative strengths with Tencent’s expertise, we hope to support a more connected and globally competitive AVGC ecosystem.”