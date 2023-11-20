The trailer of one of the most awaited projects in the Indian animation industry is finally out! Yes, we are talking about the animated feature film Return of the Jungle and it is everything you were expecting from Vaibhav Studios, and maybe more.

Directed by Vaibhav Studios founder Vaibhav Kumaresh, the 3D animated feature tells the story of nine-year-old Mihir and his friends who are faced with the daunting task of outwitting the biggest, meanest bully in school – Rahul Malhotra. To help them ride through this impossible journey, they have the coolest grandpa in town – Thatha and his fantastic tales of inspiration from the ancient jungles of India. Together, they must build a ruthless Dinosaur, fight a nerve-racking game of cricket, and travel all the way to Rajasthan, to rediscover the power of friendship, compassion, and determination.

Kumaresh expressed gratitude to his entire team at Vaibhav Studios for achieving this humongous task. “It is undoubtedly an amazing feeling to finally see the film in its complete state. We are happy with the way it has turned out,” he shared. “I’m thrilled to see the response the first trailer is generating but the real deal is the full film!”

From its vibrant colours and cute little characters to the slick animation, Kumaresh’s style shines through the two-minute trailer. The school uniform, a steel jug sitting on the table of cricket commentators, the bright coloured tent cloth and the school bags have so much Indian-ness to them. Top that all with the omnipresent Indian phrase “Arre yaar,” and you have your wholesome nostalgia right there. Plus, there is just something very satisfying about the way hair bounces on every character’s forehead.

A still from Return of the Jungle

Return of the Jungle has travelled a long way to be here. The film has been in the making since 2012. In 2017 while the project was still in production, Kumaresh showcased about 50 minutes of the film at Anifest India to get feedback. But unsurprisingly, the feedback was all positive. As is common with everything Kumaresh has touched, the audience (which comprised college students and industry professionals) could connect with multiple elements of the story.

Though Indian in its story, the film’s animation-style, combined with its childhood nostalgia theme and relatable characters give it an international appeal.

A small core team of 18-20 artists have worked on this feature, which is 100 per cent self-financed by Vaibhav Studios itself. Return of the Jungle is Kumaresh’s way of giving back to the Indian audience the stories that he has grown up with.

The animated feature has been selected as one of the 10 recommended films by the NFDC Film Bazaar 2023 and will premiere on 21 November at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, at the Maquinez Palace, auditorium 1 at 1 pm. “We are very excited to see how the public reacts today at the IFFI, Goa,” Kumaresh exclaimed. “Our entire core team is in Goa to witness the premiere with the audience.”

“I wish to express my gratitude to Mr. Apurva Chandra, Secretary, I&B Ministry and Mr. Prithul Kumar, Jt. Secy Films, I&B Ministry. It is they who encouraged and made the film premiere at IFFI possible. The other partner in crime is our very dear Mr. Ashish Kulkarni and his entire team at FICCI. I am immensely thankful to all these guiding angels,” he added.

When asked when the film releases, he said, “We have many important meetings and special screenings lined up ahead of us to discuss next steps including distribution, exhibition and licensing. God willing we will share a release date very soon!”

This film is the first of three films planned by Vaibhav Studios. The team has ambitious plans for this IP; it’s the beginning of a larger universe, promising spin-off episodic series, merchandise, games, comics, and more. But for now, we’re excited to watch the film, aren’t you?