Taiwan Excellence Gaming Cup (TEGC) 2023 celebrated its 10th-anniversary grand finale at Ambience Mall, Gurgaon NCR on 18 November 2023.

The esports championship celebrated a decade of gaming excellence, united renowned gaming influencers, and showcased the finest gaming products from Taiwan.

TEGC believes that prioritising the link between gaming and well-being, the platform extends beyond just skill and competition, encouraging a healthy and inclusive lifestyle among enthusiasts worldwide.

The TEGC 2023 qualifiers took place from 28 September to 22 October, culling the regular players from the ultimate champions. During the grand finale event, the prizes were distributed among the winning teams including Legacy Esports and Gods Reign for Counter Strike 2, GodLike Esports and TWOB for Call of Duty Mobile. This year’s championship received substantial support from leading Taiwanese brands, known for their excellence in gaming and lifestyle products, including Aifa, Annie’s Way, Aorus, Aromase, CyberPower, D-Link, dc Mask, Derma Angel, G. Skill, In Win, IPEVO, MSI, Predator, Republic of Gamers, Thermaltake, Tokuyo, Transcend, Victor, XPG, Zowie, Zyxel, etc.

The grand finale event was graced by some of the gaming influencers such as Snax and Krutika, with whom attendees got a chance to interact.

This year, TEGC introduced a competition exclusively designed for India’s female gamers. The event featured a match of CS 2 between two female gamer teams. TEGC made another impact by aligning with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As part of this initiative, the former partnered with an NGO dedicated to the education of underprivileged children. These children were invited to attend the finale in person.

In its inaugural edition, TEGC had approximately 565 participants. The 10th edition, however, witnessed a turnout of over 27,789 participants.

Talking about TEGC’s journey in India, Taipei Economic & Culture Center – India economic division executive director Estela Chen said, “TEGC has been a transformative force in India’s esports landscape. Over the past decade, we have witnessed a remarkable journey of growth, excellence, and inclusivity. We are proud to have played a pivotal role in shaping India’s dynamic esports scene, fostering the talents of aspiring gamers and we look forward to a promising future, where TEGC continues to inspire, innovate, and elevate the world of gaming in India. Taiwan Excellence will keep introducing the Best Made in Taiwan to India to aid cooperation in all areas between the two nations.”

The grand finale offered attendees live performances, delightful surprises, and an immersive exploration of the worlds of gaming and innovation.