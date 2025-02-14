‘Until Dawn’ trailer out: Sony brings PlayStation horror game to big screen

Sony Pictures dropped the official trailer of Until Dawn, the film adapted from the 2015 PlayStation Productions horror video game of the same name. The film is set in the same universe and features an original standalone story that expands upon the game series’ mythology.

Synopsis of the movie: When Clover (Ella Rubin) and her friends enter a desolate valley searching for her missing sister, they step into a nightmare beyond imagination. A masked killer hunts them down, ending their lives in brutal, twisted ways—only for them to wake up and relive the same night again. But the terror evolves with every cycle, the killer’s attacks more unpredictable, the stakes deadlier than ever. How many chances do they have left? Can they survive…until dawn?

The cast for the film includes Ella Rubin (The Idea of You, Anora), Michael Cimino (Girl Haunts Boy, Annabelle Comes Home), Odessa A’zion (Grand Army, Hellraiser), Ji-young Yoo (Expats, Moxie), Belmont Cameli (Along for the Ride, My Evil Stepdad), Maia Mitchell (Teen Beach 2, Mortified) and Peter Stormare (Clown, Bad Boys II), with a screenplay by Blair Butler (The Invitation, Polaroid) and Gary Dauberman (The Nun, Swamp Thing).

Directed by David F. Sandberg and produced by Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, David F. Sandberg, Lotta Losten, Roy Lee, Gary Dauberman and Mia Maniscalco, the film is set to release in theatres globally on 25 April 2025.